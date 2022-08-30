Live: Iraqi protesters storm presidential palace; at least 15 killed in clashes

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr clash with supporters of the Coordination Framework, a group of Shi'ite parties, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Photograph: Reuters
Clashes between Moqtada al-Sadr supporters and the military in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday claimed the lives of at least 15 people, and hundreds were injured.
The protesters conducted sit-ins at the parliament complex in response to Sadr’s political exit. Tear gas and stun grenades were used to disperse the protesters after they broke through into the presidential palace. A nationwide curfew has been imposed by the authorities and all official meetings have been postponed.
Aug 30, 2022, 11:09 AM (IST)
The violent protests in Iraq got worse on Monday as the clashes between the country’s forces and Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's followers ended up claiming 15 lives and injuring over a hundred people.
The protesters were already staging sit-ins in front of the Presidential palace in Baghdad and the news of Al-Sadr quitting politics amidst the ongoing political crisis prompted them to break into the Green Zone.
Aug 30, 2022, 10:50 AM (IST)
Inside the palace, protesters lounged in armchairs in a meeting room with others waving Iraqi flags and taking photographs of themselves -- while others cooled off in a pool in the garden, an AFP photographer said.
Iraq is in a political deadlock since legislative elections in October last year. It has left the country without a government, president or a prime minister. There is disagreement between several factions over the formation of a coalition.
Aug 30, 2022, 10:45 AM (IST)
Iraqi's army has declared a nationwide curfew after supporters of Moqtada Sadr stormed the government building in Baghdad's Green Zone.
The curfew came into effect from 7 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Monday. The protests erupted on the same day as Sadr declared he was withdrawing from politics.
"I've decided not to meddle in political affairs. I, therefore, announce now my definitive retirement," Sadr said in a tweet.
Aug 30, 2022, 10:38 AM (IST)
At least seven shells landed in the Green Zone which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, reports said.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has said "security or military forces" are prohibited from opening fire on protesters.
Aug 30, 2022, 09:49 AM (IST)
The situation in Iraq took a turn for the worse on Monday as at least 15 people were killed and hundreds were injured in clashes between the followers of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and the military in Baghdad’s Green Zone.
Aug 30, 2022, 09:47 AM (IST)
Influential Iraqi Shi'ite leader Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday took to Twitter to announce his full withdrawal from political life. The move was surprising for many as his protesters have been blocking parliament for weeks now.
