Live: Iraqi protesters storm presidential palace; at least 15 killed in clashes

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr clash with supporters of the Coordination Framework, a group of Shi'ite parties, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Photograph: Reuters

highlights

Clashes between Moqtada al-Sadr supporters and the military in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday claimed the lives of at least 15 people, and hundreds were injured.

The protesters conducted sit-ins at the parliament complex in response to Sadr’s political exit. Tear gas and stun grenades were used to disperse the protesters after they broke through into the presidential palace. A nationwide curfew has been imposed by the authorities and all official meetings have been postponed.