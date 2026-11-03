/US Midterms 2026 Election LIVE Updates: America goes to the polls as control of Congress hangs in balance for Trump's final two years

US Midterms 2026 Election Live Updates: What we know so far

Voters across the United States are heading to the polls today (November 3) to decide control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term, joining the millions who already cast their ballots early. Notably, Democrats are hoping to seize control of Congress and impose the first significant checks on Donald Trump's second term. The election amounts to a nationwide judgement on Trump, with the mood turning sharply against Republicans amid anger over soaring living costs and the war against Iran. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four Senate seats to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.

Democrats enter Election Day with significant momentum. The party carries a 9-point advantage in the generic congressional ballot, according to CNN's Poll of Polls, and forecasters have consistently moved competitive seats in its favour in recent weeks. Democrats also hold leads in five key Senate races, per NYT-Siena polls, and several contests have proven more competitive than expected, raising expectations within the party.

The first polls will close at 6 pm ET (4:30 am IST on November 4), and the results will determine whether Republicans hold on to their majorities or Democrats seize control.

The election is unfolding against a backdrop of market jitters. Gold slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,904.69 per ounce as energy-driven inflation worries kept investors on edge, while oil prices rose more than $1 amid tensions in the Gulf. Traders currently see a 75 per cent chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December.

Security and integrity are also front and centre. The Justice Department is sending about 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states, the largest-ever such effort, while election officials have spent months preparing for potential disruptions, including from the federal government itself. With control of both chambers of Congress at stake, all eyes are on the first results expected after 6 pm ET.