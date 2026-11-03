/US Midterms 2026 Election LIVE Updates: America goes to the polls as control of Congress hangs in balance for Trump's final two years

US Midterms 2026 Election Live Updates: What we know so far
Voters across the United States are heading to the polls today (November 3) to decide control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term, joining the millions who already cast their ballots early. Notably, Democrats are hoping to seize control of Congress and impose the first significant checks on Donald Trump's second term. The election amounts to a nationwide judgement on Trump, with the mood turning sharply against Republicans amid anger over soaring living costs and the war against Iran. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four Senate seats to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.
Democrats enter Election Day with significant momentum. The party carries a 9-point advantage in the generic congressional ballot, according to CNN's Poll of Polls, and forecasters have consistently moved competitive seats in its favour in recent weeks. Democrats also hold leads in five key Senate races, per NYT-Siena polls, and several contests have proven more competitive than expected, raising expectations within the party.
The first polls will close at 6 pm ET (4:30 am IST on November 4), and the results will determine whether Republicans hold on to their majorities or Democrats seize control.
The election is unfolding against a backdrop of market jitters. Gold slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,904.69 per ounce as energy-driven inflation worries kept investors on edge, while oil prices rose more than $1 amid tensions in the Gulf. Traders currently see a 75 per cent chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December.
Security and integrity are also front and centre. The Justice Department is sending about 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states, the largest-ever such effort, while election officials have spent months preparing for potential disruptions, including from the federal government itself. With control of both chambers of Congress at stake, all eyes are on the first results expected after 6 pm ET.
Stay connected for LIVE updates, analysis and more
Gold prices fell on Tuesday, after gaining about 2% in the previous session, as energy-driven inflation worries kept investors on edge ahead of the US midterm elections. Spot gold slipped 1.1% to $3,903.48 per ounce by 1202 GMT (5:32 p.m. IST), while US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.4% to $3,913.80.
Oil rebounded after a steep selloff as an Iranian official said Tehran and Washington remained far from a deal to end the war, and the US struck Iran's Qeshm Island.
Traders currently see a 76% chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Among other metals, silver slipped 3.3% to $48.96, platinum fell 1.9% to $1,421.43 and palladium dropped 3.1% to $939.41.
Why does gun violence so often trigger national outrage in the US but not become a defining issue in election campaigns?
Six US states – Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin – could elect their first Black governors in Tuesday's midterms.
Gubernatorial contests are being held in 36 states, and the six races highlighted by the network are among the most closely watched, with the potential to make history and reshape the political map.
As soon as polls close, concerns will mount over whether results will be accepted by Republicans. Trump, who tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat, has repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud and accused Democrats, with no evidence, of cheating.
The Justice Department has already sued to potentially block certification of Alaska's Senate race if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses, though a court ruled against the effort on the eve of the election.
The Supreme Court rejected on Monday an emergency bid to force California to set aside the mail-in ballots of more than 20,000 people over citizenship concerns. Trump, who will watch results at the White House on Tuesday night, told a podcast: "I veto everything."
More than 57 million Americans had already voted early before Tuesday, indicating high energy in the campaign, which has attracted more than $11 billion in political advertising. Mega-rich Trump ally Elon Musk has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican political efforts. Republican supporters remain confident, with Texas military veteran Yvonne Clouser telling AFP: "We're going to win. As a matter of fact, we've probably already won."
Here is a state-wise guide to poll timings, key races and how Indian viewers can follow the results.
In his final public campaign appearance on Monday, Trump barely touched on the economy, spending most of the time in a rambling talk about his problem-plagued renovation of Washington's Reflecting Pool. "This is the last day before the midterm elections, the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime," he said, 26 minutes into the speech, before quickly returning to renovations. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer branded it a "pathetic closing message."
Trump returned to office last year promising to bring down prices, but inflation, tariffs and fuel costs inflated by the Middle East conflict have squeezed Americans, with the 80-year-old's approval rating hovering near the low 30s.
American citizens over 18 can vote, with some states making exceptions for convicted felons and some requiring registration.
About a third of the Senate is on the ballot every two years, along with all House seats. There are 36 gubernatorial races this year, 19 for open seats, and 146 statewide ballot measures in 39 states. The party with at least 218 House seats holds the majority, while the Senate majority requires 51 votes.
Four years ago, Democrats exceeded expectations, holding the Senate and even gaining a seat, while Republicans gained just 9 House seats, resulting in a narrow 222-213 majority.
Exit polls in 2022 showed most voters dissatisfied with the economy, conditions that typically result in bigger losses for the party in the White House. But abortion debates, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, bolstered Democrats, with 6 in 10 voters disapproving of the decision.
Election officials have spent months preparing to run the 2026 vote, training workers, tightening security and readying legal challenges.
"Sadly, a new hazard on the list this time that's never been on the list before is the possibility that our own federal government would try to interfere somehow, directly or indirectly," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told CNN.
According to the report, officials have drilled poll workers on how to respond if ICE officers or federal agents show up at voting sites, and states have pre-drafted legal challenges.
The Justice Department has announced it will send about 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states for the midterm elections, the largest-ever effort to observe polling locations for potential civil rights violations.
For context, the Biden administration's Justice Department sent less than 400 monitors to 24 states during the 2022 midterms. The monitors are Justice Department lawyers who observe polling places for violations like racial discrimination and voter intimidation but are instructed not to interfere with voting.
All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake on Tuesday, along with governorships in 36 states. Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration, while a Senate defeat would threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.
Gold prices fell on Tuesday, after gaining about 2% in the previous session, as energy-driven inflation worries kept investors on edge ahead of the US midterms. Spot gold slipped 1.1% to $3,904.69 per ounce by 1002 GMT (3:32 p.m. IST), while US gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.4% to $3,914.70. Oil prices rose more than $1 as an Iranian official said a deal to end the war was far off, fuelling concerns over energy supplies.
The party enters Election Day with a 9-point advantage in the generic congressional ballot, according to CNN's Poll of Polls, and forecasters have consistently moved competitive seats in its favour.
Democrats also hold leads in five key Senate races, according to NYT-Siena polls. Expectations are high for the party, with several races proving more competitive than expected in recent weeks.
The first polls in a number of US states have opened. Voting is now underway in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.