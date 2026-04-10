As the war enters its 42nd day today, April 10, 2026, the region is caught in a high-stakes diplomatic deadlock. While a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is technically in place, the conflict has pivoted into a brutal "Operation Eternal Darkness" in Lebanon, threatening to collapse the Islamabad peace talks before they even begin. As per reports, high-level delegations from Washington and Tehran have arrived in Pakistan for the much-anticipated Islamabad Talks. However, Iran has denied reports that a negotiating team has reached Islamabad for talks. Calling the claims "false," Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that Tehran has no plans to engage in negotiations with Washington in Pakistan at this stage.

"Until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon, Iran has no plan to participate in peace negotiations in Islamabad with the American side," it quoted.

Key things to know

The Islamabad Summit: A US team led by Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to begin negotiations today (Friday, Apr 10). The talks are based on a 10-point Iranian proposal and a 15-point US counteroffer.

Operation Eternal Darkness: Israel has intensified strikes across Lebanon, killing over 300 people in a single day, including hits on Beirut’s central districts and vital infrastructure. Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains these operations are outside the US-Iran ceasefire scope.

The "Silent" Leader: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written message via state TV on Thursday, stating Iran "does not seek war" but will protect the "resistance front" (Hezbollah). He remains unseen in public, fueling rumours about his health following the February 28 strikes.