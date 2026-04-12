US-Iran-Israel war Highlights: US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday (April 12) that the talks with Iran have not reached a deal. “We have not yet reached an agreement acceptable to the Iranian side,” Vance said after hours of negotiations, indicating that the high-stakes talks remain at an impasse.

In a pointed statement, he added that Iran had “chosen not to accept” the proposals put forward by Washington. Vance emphasised that the United States had clearly defined its red lines - areas where it could show flexibility and those where it would not compromise. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that’s worse news for Iran than for the United States,” he said.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that progress depends on the US “changing unreasonable demands,” particularly on sensitive issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear programme. According to the report, technical experts from both countries are continuing their efforts to find common ground, while a Pakistani mediator is working to bridge the gaps and bring the two sides closer together.

Fars also quoted a source close to the Iranian delegation as saying that Washington was attempting to secure through negotiations what it failed to achieve during the conflict. The source added that Iran had rejected what it called “ambitious conditions” related to the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear energy, and other critical issues.