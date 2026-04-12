US-Iran-Israel war Highlights: US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday (April 12) that the talks with Iran have not reached a deal. “We have not yet reached an agreement acceptable to the Iranian side,” Vance said after hours of negotiations, indicating that the high-stakes talks remain at an impasse.
In a pointed statement, he added that Iran had “chosen not to accept” the proposals put forward by Washington. Vance emphasised that the United States had clearly defined its red lines - areas where it could show flexibility and those where it would not compromise. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that’s worse news for Iran than for the United States,” he said.
Iran’s Fars news agency reported that progress depends on the US “changing unreasonable demands,” particularly on sensitive issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear programme. According to the report, technical experts from both countries are continuing their efforts to find common ground, while a Pakistani mediator is working to bridge the gaps and bring the two sides closer together.
Fars also quoted a source close to the Iranian delegation as saying that Washington was attempting to secure through negotiations what it failed to achieve during the conflict. The source added that Iran had rejected what it called “ambitious conditions” related to the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear energy, and other critical issues.
Follow WION for all the updates, analysis, and developments on the US-Israel-Iran war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces had eliminated the threat of an invasion by Hezbollah militants during a visit to troops in southern Lebanon.
"The war continues, including within the security zone in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office, which showed him wearing a flak jacket and surrounded by masked soldiers.
The Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that Iranian security forces had the Strait of Hormuz shipping bottleneck under their full control, warning that enemies would be trapped in a "deadly vortex" in the case of any miscalculation.
"All traffic... is under the full control of the armed forces," the Guards' naval command said in a Persian-language post on X after President Donald Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed confidence that Tehran would eventually concede to American demands, while simultaneously issuing a stern warning regarding the potential for total military devastation.
Speaking to Fox News, the President suggested that Iran's return to the bargaining table is inevitable. "I predict they come back and they give us everything we want," Trump said.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US was “fully locked and loaded”, warning Iran that the American military “will finish up the little that is left” of the country if he decides on that action at some point.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and would also interdict every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran. Trump said in a lengthy Truth Social post that the US is going to start “BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”.
“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he added.
Pushing back against Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Sunday that the key shipping route for oil and gas “has never been Iran’s to close or restrict”.
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and head of Abu Dhabi state-owned oil company, said, “Any attempt to do so is not a regional issue; it is the disruption of a global economic lifeline and a direct threat to the energy, food and health security of every nation.”
“Setting such a precedent is illegal, dangerous, and unacceptable. The world simply cannot afford it and must not allow it,” Al Jaber added.
At least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel began strikes on the country, according to state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
Those killed were identified by Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organisation, IRIB said.
At least 2,875 of those killed were men and 496 were women, he said, according to IRIB.
The internet blackout in Iran has entered its 44th day, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks. Network data show Iran’s internet blackout is now in its 44th day, continuing in its seventh week past the 1032-hour mark, said NetBlocks in a social media post.
Iran is breaking global records for shutdowns in a connected society.
Those without access to Starlink or alternative ways to communicate, which are expensive, are cut off from the outside world. The blackout also severely curtails Iranians' ability to communicate with each other.
Iran is pushing to restore its damaged refining and distribution facilities to about 70 to 80 per cent of prior capacity over the next two months, Deputy Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar says.
UK’s Secretary of State for Health Wes Streeting said it was “disappointing” that the negotiations in Pakistan had stalled. “It’s obviously disappointing that we haven’t yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one,” Streeting told Sky News.
“As ever in diplomacy, you’re failing until you succeed. So while these talks may not have ended in success, [it] doesn’t mean there isn’t merit in continuing to try,” the minister added. Australia also flagged serious concerned at the lack of progress in the talks.
“The priority now must be to continue the ceasefire and return to negotiations,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement, and added that it was “disappointing that the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran have ended without agreement”.
Authorities in Iran have detained at least 50 individuals over suspected “mercenary” activities, according to the state-linked SNN News Agency. The suspects are accused of working with the United States and Israel by passing on sensitive information, including details about key service sites and infrastructure. Officials said electronic devices, satellite equipment, and weapons were also seized during the operation.
The arrests come amid a broader crackdown on alleged espionage during the ongoing conflict, following a wave of detentions after last year’s 12-day war involving the US and Israel. Under a recently strengthened espionage law, those found guilty of spying could face severe penalties, including the death sentence and seizure of assets.
While commemorating Orthodox Easter, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has urged people to “elevate the language of reason”. “I hope that this feast inspires all Lebanese to hold fast to our unity, to steer clear of strife, and to elevate the language of reason and the national interest so that we may together overcome the dangers facing us, and so that stability, peace, and prosperity may prevail throughout Lebanon,” he said in a post on X.
The Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed that it has launched a drone attack on soldiers in the northern illegal Israeli settlement Yir’on. “This response will continue until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases,” the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
The Israel Defense Forces said it has dismantled an explosives production site in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank. In a social media statement, the military said the facility contained around 200 pipe bombs, fire extinguishers and gas cylinders that could be used for explosives, along with over 50 kilograms of improvised explosive material. Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that the Israeli operation also resulted in the destruction of a residential building.
Six individuals have been killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Maaroub in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Sunday its major east-west oil pipeline and other energy facilities are back in operation after being damaged in attacks attributed to Iran across the Gulf. "Energy facilities and the east-west pipeline damaged by attacks have recovered and regained their operational capacity, enhancing the reliability of supplies," the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an energy ministry statement.
The strikes had temporarily reduced pumping capacity by around 700,000 barrels per day on the east-west pipeline. Efforts are still ongoing to fully restore output at the Khurais oil field.
US President Donald Trump has maintained a long silence after Vance announced that Islamabad talks with Iran has ended in no deal
Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran’s emergency department, says some 2,115 people under the age of 18 were wounded in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
The Israeli military claimed that it attacked a “loaded and ready-to-launch rocket launcher” overnight in Jwaya, in southern Lebanon. It said the launcher was “attacked and destroyed” before it could take off
Uganda army chief, Museveni’s son, seeks $1 billion and ‘most beautiful’ wife from Turkey.In the posts on social media platform X, Kainerugaba demanded that Turkey transfer $1 billion to Uganda, warning that failure to comply would lead to the closure of the Turkish embassy and a complete severing of diplomatic relations.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called on the US and Iran to uphold the ceasefire and resume talks. “It is disappointing that the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran have ended without agreement,” Wong said in a statement carried by Australian media. “The priority now must be to continue the ceasefire and return to negotiations. We continue to want to see a swift resolution to this conflict.”
Vice President JD Vance is departing Islamabad, Pakistan, on Air Force Two en route to the US after no deal was reached with Iran.
Iran’s Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate as US Central Command begins mine-clearing operations. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns of severe action against military vessels, while Donald Trump claims US dominance amid ongoing talks. READ MORE
Holding a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, after trilateral in-person talks between the US and Iran, Vance said that no deal was struck. Vance suggested the primary sticking point was Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program. “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer,” he said. “We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.” “The simple fact is we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said when asked about sticking points of the deal. READ MORE
JD Vance confirms no deal as United States–Iran talks in Islamabad end without breakthrough. Donald Trump remains in touch but attends event in Florida, as nuclear dispute stalls negotiations. READ MORE
The Channel 12 broadcaster says the drone set off sirens in the northern Upper Galilee region and has now been intercepted.
Standing in front of a map of the West Asia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes how six countries “wanted to strangle us” but instead, “we strangled them… and we have more to do”.
Iran's FM spokesperson: We reached agreement on number of points in the talks, but views differed on two important issues, and it did not lead to agreement.
Iran's FM spokesperson: Contacts and consultations between Iran, Pakistan, and 'our other friends' in the region will continue.
Pakistan foreign minister says 'imperative' for US, Iran to uphold ceasefire after talks end.
Iran's Tasnim, citing an informed source, said that as long as the US does not agree to a reasonable deal, there will be no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. It added that Iran is not in a hurry for negotiations.
Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights among points of contention -Iran’s Press TV is reporting that the talks in Islamabad have ended after the US’s “excessive demands prevented a framework from being reached”.
It said, “various issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, and other issues, have been among the points of contention”.
'US demanded everything they couldn't obtain during war', a source close to the Iranian delegation says the US demanded “through negotiation everything they couldn’t obtain during war,” according to the Fars news agency.
The source said, “Iran did not accept America’s ambitious conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, peaceful nuclear energy, and several other issues”
Outcome of talks depends on US ‘changing unreasonable demands’ Iran’s Fars news agency says the path to a deal hinges on the US changing its “unreasonable demands”, and that the Strait of Hormuz is one of several contentious issues to be resolved.
Vice President JD Vance said the US leaves Islamabad, where a delegation was meeting for face-to-face negotiations with Iran, without reaching an agreement. The sides held talks for 21 hours, he said.