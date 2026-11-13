/Live Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Microsoft outage disrupts hospitals and schools in Australia, triggers scam warnings

Microsoft outage today has led Australia to issue a warning to its citizens, asking them to remain vigilant against scammers who could try to use the situation to their advantage. The country is facing several disruptions because of the outage, with hospitals, clinics, federal government departments and schools reporting problems.
"We urge Victorians to take extra caution against scammers by avoiding clicking on unexpected links they receive on their personal devices, or sharing personal details with callers claiming to be from banks or technology companies," a government spokesperson said. It added that it will "monitor the situation and will work through any potential impacts as required."
After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X. People started reporting about the outage at around 7 am ET, with the number of complaints rising from 37 to 177 and nearly 300. New York seems to be the most affected.
Microsoft outage today has led Australia to issue a warning to its citizens, asking them to remain vigilant against scammers who could try to use the situation to their advantage. The country is facing several disruptions because of the outage, with hospitals, clinics, federal government departments and schools reporting problems.
"We urge Victorians to take extra caution against scammers by avoiding clicking on unexpected links they receive on their personal devices, or sharing personal details with callers claiming to be from banks or technology companies," a government spokesperson said. It added that it will "monitor the situation and will work through any potential impacts as required."
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US Attorney General Todd Blanche has said that the Justice Department has not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was working as a Chinese spy. The FBI is investigating claims that she had connections with the Chinese government, Reuters reported.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Blanche confirmed that the FBI was looking into the allegations, saying the investigation was ongoing.
US President Donald Trump also addressed the controversy in an interview released later on Thursday. Asked whether Jensen Huang should have stepped down, Trump said the key question was whether Alice Huang was a spy.
US President Donald Trump has indicated that Cuba could be his next major foreign policy target, saying he wants to "get Cuba done" before leaving office. He also refused to rule out military action against the island nation's communist government, raising the possibility of another US intervention. In a phone interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump said his administration was closely monitoring developments in Cuba.
"I want to get Cuba done before I leave," he said. "We are watching it very closely; it's doing very poorly," Trump added, describing Cuba as an "essentially a failed" nation.
The US president also referred to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents are from Cuba, saying he "would love to do it".
After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X. People started reporting about the outage at around 7 am ET, with the number of complaints rising from 37 to 177 and nearly 300. New York seems to be the most affected.
About 113 of the 315 foreign speakers cleared by the External Affairs Ministry for the Congress party's Bharat Summit were refused entry to India or had their visas cancelled. The two-day event begins in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday, November 13. The organisers say the Ministry of Home Affairs retrospectively revoked conference visas after the External Affairs Ministry had granted political clearance. Neither ministry has commented or confirmed the numbers.
Around 202 delegates have reached India for the summit, which is hosted by the Congress-led Telangana government. Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen, who was to speak on a panel about the future of media and press freedom, said her visa was cancelled on Wednesday on "orders from above" in the Home Ministry. She said she held both a visa and political clearance, and called the decision “politically motivated.” Helle Lyng was in the news during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oslo in May for her question, as PM Modi concluded a joint press statement without taking questions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government took on most of the diesel price burden after crude oil prices rose sharply due to the conflict in West Asia. He said oil prices jumped from $70 to $122 per barrel within a few weeks, creating a major challenge for India.
Speaking at the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 in Delhi, Modi said diesel prices would have needed to rise by at least ₹50 per litre. However, the government increased the price by only ₹7 per litre and absorbed the remaining ₹43.
"When the threat of war loomed over West Asia, the price of crude oil surged from $70 to $122 per barrel in just a few weeks. India faced a major challenge at that time. It became necessary to increase the price of diesel by at least Rs 50 per litre. Faced with this situation, the government made a decision in the best interest of our farmers. Instead of the required 50-rupee hike, the government increased the price of diesel by only 7 rupees per litre, choosing to shoulder the remaining burden of 43 rupees per litre itself," Modi said.
Microsoft outage today has led Australia to issue a warning to its citizens, asking them to remain vigilant against scammers who could try to use the situation to their advantage. The country is facing several disruptions because of the outage, with hospitals, clinics, federal government departments and schools reporting problems.
"We urge Victorians to take extra caution against scammers by avoiding clicking on unexpected links they receive on their personal devices, or sharing personal details with callers claiming to be from banks or technology companies," a government spokesperson said. It added that it will "monitor the situation and will work through any potential impacts as required."
Donald Trump Jr. has been removed from the Prediction platform Kalshi's paid advisory role after the company said that his investment firm, 1789 Capital, increased its investments at Polymarket, Kalshi's chief rival. He remains an adviser to Polymarket. The platform confirmed it in a statement on Thursday, saying that the separation was mutual.
"We have mutually agreed to end Don's advisory role after his firm's significant investment in a competitor this past summer. We are grateful for his contributions in helping us market Kalshi to more customers," a Kalshi spokesperson said, according to US media reports on Thursday.
Trump Jr. joined Kalshi in January 2025, shortly after President Trump was sworn into office for his second term. His compensation included more than $300,000 in company shares, which have since multiplied in value as Kalshi's valuation climbed. It is not clear from public reports whether he keeps those shares. US media have reported that in August 2026, 1789 Capital invested $300 million in Polymarket, on top of $200 million invested in the firm earlier. Polymarket announced that he had joined the company's advisory board following the "strategic investment".
Nearly 925,000 Indians acquired the citizenship of member nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development between 2020 and 2024, as per the OECD's International Migration Outlook 2026, released on Thursday (Nov 12). India is the top source country for new citizens across the 38-member bloc, which includes some of the wealthiest nations. Why does it matter? Because it amounts to a drain of talent and wealth from India.
Better pastures abroad? A sharp increase in Indians giving up citizenship
India outpaced all other source countries by a wide margin in this period. Syria and Mexico came next, with about 590,000 new OECD citizens each. Syrians largely naturalised after arriving as refugees in countries like Germany, while Mexicans mostly naturalised in the US. By contrast, there were no political or strife reasons for most Indians, who naturalised after years of residence on work, study or family visas in the OECD countries.
The 2020-24 figure is a 41 per cent rise from the previous five years, when 650,000 Indians became OECD citizens in 2015-2019. Around 230,000 Indians acquired OECD citizenship in 2024 alone, up from the previous record of 225,000 in 2023.
Indian government data corroborates this, with the Ministry of External Affairs having told Parliament in December 2025 that nearly 900,000 people relinquished Indian citizenship between 2020 and 2024, including about 200,000 in 2024.