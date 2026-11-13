/Live Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Microsoft outage disrupts hospitals and schools in Australia, triggers scam warnings

Microsoft outage today has led Australia to issue a warning to its citizens, asking them to remain vigilant against scammers who could try to use the situation to their advantage. The country is facing several disruptions because of the outage, with hospitals, clinics, federal government departments and schools reporting problems.

"We urge Victorians to take extra caution against scammers by avoiding clicking on unexpected links they receive on their personal devices, or sharing personal details with callers claiming to be from banks or technology companies," a government spokesperson said. It added that it will "monitor the situation and will work through any potential impacts as required."

After the Microsoft outage, X users in the United States are reporting that 911 services are also down. "User reports indicate problems with 911 since 8:34 PM EST," Down detector posted on X. People started reporting about the outage at around 7 am ET, with the number of complaints rising from 37 to 177 and nearly 300. New York seems to be the most affected.

Microsoft outage today has led Australia to issue a warning to its citizens, asking them to remain vigilant against scammers who could try to use the situation to their advantage. The country is facing several disruptions because of the outage, with hospitals, clinics, federal government departments and schools reporting problems.

"We urge Victorians to take extra caution against scammers by avoiding clicking on unexpected links they receive on their personal devices, or sharing personal details with callers claiming to be from banks or technology companies," a government spokesperson said. It added that it will "monitor the situation and will work through any potential impacts as required."