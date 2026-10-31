/Live Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Poland political crisis deepens, US approves Patriot sale to Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki abruptly cancelled his visit to Africa while in mid-flight and returned to Warsaw on Friday as riot police were deployed around the country's Constitutional Court. The developments followed the suspension of the court's chief justice amid an escalating political confrontation between the centrist government and the nationalist right.
The Trump administration on Friday (Oct 30) green-lit the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the State Department said. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has, however, warned that the deliveries could take years. The approval, which goes to Congress for review, comes after weeks of complaints by Ukrainian authorities that its supplies of the interceptor missiles were dwindling.
A tanker carrying 27 Indian seafarers was struck by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Oct 30). The engine room of the Panama-flagged MT LOUISE 1 crude oil tanker caught fire, temporarily disabling the vessel after it was struck by the mines. All Indian crew members aboard the tanker were “completely safe with no injuries”, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X.
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Pakistan's military said on Friday (Oct 30) it was "cautiously optimistic" about its mediation between Iran and the United States, in its first interview with news agency Reuters since a high-level delegation visited Tehran this week. Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's chief mediator in efforts to de-escalate the eight-month-old Iran war, has travelled to Tehran twice this month. His latest visit was on Monday (Oct 26), alongside Saudi and Turkish officials.
Asked whether the trips signalled progress, military spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, said the repeat visit pointed to some positivity. "The word that we would use is always cautiously optimistic," he said.
Oman said Friday it had rescued 25 sailors from a merchant ship set ablaze in an attack, as Iran reported three oil tankers were halted while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran has restricted maritime traffic through the strait since the Middle East war erupted on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic.
The narrow waterway, which normally carries about a fifth of global oil, has become a focal point of the conflict, with ships regularly coming under Iranian fire.
Muscat's navy "carried out an evacuation operation for 25 crew members of the merchant ship RITI, flying the Panamanian flag, after it was targeted, which led to a fire breaking out on board," Oman's Maritime Security Centre said in a statement.
The crew members were provided with medical care, the Omani statement said, without giving details.
The Marine Traffic ship-tracking website described the RITI as a crude oil tanker.
US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said in a video released on Friday that US forces had "successfully cleared the strait's internationally recognised primary transit routes of Iranian sea mines".
A tanker carrying 27 Indian seafarers was struck by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Oct 30). The engine room of the Panama-flagged MT LOUISE 1 crude oil tanker caught fire, temporarily disabling the vessel after it was struck by the mines. All Indian crew members aboard the tanker were “completely safe with no injuries”, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X.
Though, it was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, four tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz for navigating in the illegal shipping lanes promoted by the US. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said three tankers caught fire after striking mines along what it called an “unauthorised southern route” near the Omani coast. UKMTO reported that an outbound vessel was “on fire” about 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab. It comes a day after the US military claimed that it had cleared key routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
The initial three vessels had "switched off all their radar and navigation systems" and disregarded warnings from the IRGC navy, the statement said. The IRGC also said that the unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz is mined, and that "vessel owners and crews are responsible for transiting these routes and should not pay attention to Centcom's delusions on social media".
Two Chinese men who admitted trying to recruit US military service members to spy for Beijing were imprisoned in California on Friday (Oct 30). The men, identified as Liren Lai and Yuance Chen, have been ordered to serve 30 months in a federal lockup and to undergo three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to acting on the orders of China's Ministry of State Security.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki abruptly cancelled his visit to Africa while in mid-flight and returned to Warsaw on Friday as riot police were deployed around the country's Constitutional Court. The developments followed the suspension of the court's chief justice amid an escalating political confrontation between the centrist government and the nationalist right.
Dozens of police officers guarded the court's entrance as supporters of the opposition right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) gathered to protest the removal of Constitutional Court President Bogdan Swieczkowski. The court's official account on X described the development as a 'coup d'etat', while some demonstrators chanted ‘Tusk traitor’ as they criticised Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government.
Several protesters held Roman Catholic rosaries and religious images while saying prayers. Police confirmed that three people had been arrested after attempting to enter the court complex. Tusk's government has been attempting for weeks to remove judges from the Constitutional Court who were appointed by the previous PiS administration, which governed Poland from 2015 to 2023. During that period, the court frequently ruled in favour of Polish legislation over European Union law. The EU accused Poland's highest court of being too closely aligned with the nationalist political authorities at the time.