/Live Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Poland political crisis deepens, US approves Patriot sale to Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki abruptly cancelled his visit to Africa while in mid-flight and returned to Warsaw on Friday as riot police were deployed around the country's Constitutional Court. The developments followed the suspension of the court's chief justice amid an escalating political confrontation between the centrist government and the nationalist right.

The Trump administration on Friday (Oct 30) green-lit the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the State Department said. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has, however, warned that the deliveries could take years. The approval, which goes to Congress for review, comes after weeks of complaints by Ukrainian authorities that its supplies of the interceptor missiles were dwindling.

A tanker carrying 27 Indian seafarers was struck by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (Oct 30). The engine room of the Panama-flagged MT LOUISE 1 crude oil tanker caught fire, temporarily disabling the vessel after it was struck by the mines. All Indian crew members aboard the tanker were “completely safe with no injuries”, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X.