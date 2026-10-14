Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. In the Middle East, tensions are escalating between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, with reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought Riyadh’s approval for Israel to join the campaign against the Iran-linked group, only for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reject the proposal.

In India, the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following the Jantar Mantar protest continues to draw attention, with the duo being sent to five-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, an Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight was diverted to Jaipur after a hijacking alert, with authorities launching a probe into the incident.

In the United States, the midterm election campaign is gathering pace as political parties and candidates step up their outreach ahead of the crucial polls. The campaigns are expected to dominate the US political landscape as candidates focus on key issues and seek to consolidate support.