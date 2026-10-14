Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. In the Middle East, tensions are escalating between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, with reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought Riyadh’s approval for Israel to join the campaign against the Iran-linked group, only for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reject the proposal.
In India, the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following the Jantar Mantar protest continues to draw attention, with the duo being sent to five-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, an Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight was diverted to Jaipur after a hijacking alert, with authorities launching a probe into the incident.
In the United States, the midterm election campaign is gathering pace as political parties and candidates step up their outreach ahead of the crucial polls. The campaigns are expected to dominate the US political landscape as candidates focus on key issues and seek to consolidate support.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Massive students protests have erupted in Albania as hundreds of students took to streets to seek Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation and better education. Riot police was seen on the street using tear gas and water cannons on the protesting students and protesters were seen throwing stones and eggs at the security personnel. AFP reported that the protesting students smashed windows of the education ministry, defaced the property, tore down a fence and set billboards on fire. In a statement, police said that six officers and one female journalist were injured and at least 23 people were arrested. READ MORE
Iran is reportedly strengthening its military capabilities and defenses around sensitive locations, such as nuclear sites, anticipating renewed US attacks after the November midterm elections. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Islamic establishment has been telling regional officials that Tehran will retaliate to any new strikes across the Middle East. READ MORE
Some AI researchers are such firm believers in the power of the technology that they have taken up smoking. As bizarre as it might sound, this is a claim made by Palantir chief technology officer Shyam Sankar. He said that "mass psychosis" has gripped the Silicon Valley where companies are racing to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a machine as intelligent as, or even more than humans. READ MORE
Katie Zacharia, the new White House Press Secretary who replaced Karoline Leavitt, made headlines on Tuesday (Oct 13) as she made her briefing room debut. A conservative commentator and former State Department employee, Zacharia had a disastrous debut that was marked by remarkably few questions from journalists and loads of praise for US President Donald Trump. Notably, the briefing lasted only 14 minutes and included questions from only three conservative outlets before she deferred all questions to Trump himself. READ MORE
Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli broke the internet with his LinkedIn debut, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Robin Uthappa on the professional networking platform. His move is significant, considering his reach and social media following are among the top five athletes worldwide. Kohli has over 273 million Instagram followers, the third-highest behind Cristiano Ronaldo (680 million) and Lionel Messi (517 million), making him the most-followed Indian on Instagram. READ MORE
In the first public display of support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the arrest of the group's leaders for protesting at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning. The support evoked a prompt thank you message from the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The house of the man accused of shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota is being demolished in Mansa. Police personnel are present at the spot. The accused was arrested in Churu, Rajasthan, earlier today.
At least six people have been killed after Russia launched air attacks in Ukraine, causing power cuts in parts of the capital, Kyiv. This comes days after United States President Donald Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” in the more-than-four-year war. The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Wednesday (October 14) that its forces had carried out a “massive” strike against communications and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday (October 14) said Jantar Mantar “belongs to the people of India”, days after it was de-notified as a protest site. “Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. It is not anyone’s private property that they can decide who gets to enter and who must stay away,” Khera said in a post on X.
He added, “The RSS-BJP’s project of dividing Indians and turning them against one another has suffered a massive setback. Rahul Gandhi’s unifying call has brought the focus back where it belongs: a united struggle against this Vote Chor regime to save our Constitution, democracy and Republic.”
At the ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would like to suggest some practical outcomes from this forum. First, let us develop a joint India-ASEAN research agenda on maritime security, cyber threats, emerging technologies, disaster response, and defence industry cooperation. Second, let us encourage regular exchanges among researchers, including young scholars, through fellowships, visiting programs, and joint publications. Third, let us identify a small number of pilot projects, for example, a tabletop exercise on maritime disaster response, a joint study on counter-drone solutions, or a research project on secure maritime information sharing. Fourth, let us promote Track 1.5 and Track 2 dialogues so that researchers, practitioners, and policymakers can continue their discussions between formal meetings... India seeks an Indo-Pacific where all countries, large and small, can make their own choices, protect their interests, and pursue development in peace... Let this forum help us move from shared understanding to practical cooperation, from discussion to joint research, and from joint research to solutions to improve the security and well-being of our people..."
An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur following a security alert and landed safely at Jaipur International Airport. While preliminary reports suggested a bomb threat, an airport source said that the alert was related to a hijacking rumour.
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday (October 14) sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody. Action against them was taken a day after the duo, along with several others from the outfit, breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.
Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry claimed that a strike caused a small fire at an Aramco building in Dhahran with no injuries, following a Houthi warning for civilians to evacuate Saudi oil sites it described as a “legitimate target”.