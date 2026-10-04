North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday (Oct 4) confirmed launch of a missile that allegedly uses artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust its trajectory. He said that he oversaw the launch with his daughter Kim Ju Ae, state media reported. The AI technology means the missile is "capable of changing its flight orbit at a low altitude", Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong said, adding this meant there was "no way to avoid" the attack. The photos by KCNA showed a missile soaring into the sky in a burst of orange flame. Another photo showed Kim smiling, flanked by his daughter Ju Ae and wife Ri Sol Ju, who is seen clapping her hands in celebration.

Here's how a six-year-old girl's request to use the lavatory put her and her mother in a position to raise the alarm during an attack in the cockpit of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Sep 30). Nina Manes asked her mother, Tali, to take her to the toilet just as a co-pilot began stabbing the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar. Tali Manes heard shouting from the cockpit and called for help, which sent cabin crew rushing to the scene.

In other news, millions of Brazilians are voting on Sunday in an election dominated by two rivals: incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro who Lula defeated four years ago. While there are twelve candidates on the presidential ballot, the real contest is between Lula and Bolsonaro. If no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, the top 2 will advance to a runoff on Oct. 25. Approximately 158.7 to 160 million registered voters are casting ballots, not only to elect the next President, but also Vice President, all members of the Chamber of Deputies, a portion of the Federal Senate, and state governors. According to a first-round public opinion poll, Lula da Silva is leading at 46 per cent and Flávio Bolsonaro at 45 per cent.