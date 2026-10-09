OpenAI said on Thursday that it had disrupted two influence operations linked to Russia and Iran that used ChatGPT to create fake journalist identities and operate a purported ‘think-tank’ to secretly spread anti-Ukraine propaganda. The findings highlight how state-linked actors can exploit widely accessible artificial intelligence tools to produce and distribute sophisticated propaganda targeting political adversaries on a large scale. The American AI company said it banned a group of ChatGPT accounts originating in Russia and Iran that were being used to support ‘false front’ entities involved in geopolitical and conflict-related messaging.

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 passengers and crew members, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery honour. Machchhar is set to receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his actions during the incident. The pilot was seriously injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing a significant amount of blood, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door.

The Atlantic hurricane season 2026 got its first hurricane after Isaias turned into one on Wednesday night (October 7). The season started on June 1, and it took more than four months for the first hurricane to form. This drought period is now officially the longest one on record for any season since 1905, surpassing the 7 pm October 7 mark from over 120 years ago, AccuWeather reported.