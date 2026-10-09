OpenAI said on Thursday that it had disrupted two influence operations linked to Russia and Iran that used ChatGPT to create fake journalist identities and operate a purported ‘think-tank’ to secretly spread anti-Ukraine propaganda. The findings highlight how state-linked actors can exploit widely accessible artificial intelligence tools to produce and distribute sophisticated propaganda targeting political adversaries on a large scale. The American AI company said it banned a group of ChatGPT accounts originating in Russia and Iran that were being used to support ‘false front’ entities involved in geopolitical and conflict-related messaging.
Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 passengers and crew members, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery honour. Machchhar is set to receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his actions during the incident. The pilot was seriously injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing a significant amount of blood, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door.
The Atlantic hurricane season 2026 got its first hurricane after Isaias turned into one on Wednesday night (October 7). The season started on June 1, and it took more than four months for the first hurricane to form. This drought period is now officially the longest one on record for any season since 1905, surpassing the 7 pm October 7 mark from over 120 years ago, AccuWeather reported.
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The Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest proposed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10, following which Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed police chiefs of all States and Union Territories to maintain law and order and strengthen security arrangements.
In an official letter, the Home Secretary asked all States and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures in view of the proposed mobilisation, citing concerns over a possible attempt by CJP and its supporters to enter the national capital despite the denial of permission.
It stated, "I write to draw your immediate attention to the grave law & order and public order implications arising from a proposed mass mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, scheduled for 10.10.2026. Vide an official order issued by the Delhi Police, dated 09.10.2026 (copy enclosed), the request submitted on behalf of the CJP has been categorically rejected, and the proposed assembly stands prohibited."
Thieves have stolen 30,000 bottles of wine worth €5 million ($5.6 million) from a prestigious winery in Tuscany in what is believed to be the biggest ever wine heist in Italy. The renowned Marchesi Antinori said that a shipment of some of Italy’s most sought-after wines has vanished before it could reach buyers abroad, in what its chief executive described as an unprecedented robbery.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that negotiations to end the Middle East war will have little chance of success unless Washington abandons pressure and threats, as efforts to break the months-long stalemate remain unsuccessful. Speaking at a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Turkmenistan on Friday (Oct 9), Pezeshkian said any diplomatic process must be based on mutual respect rather than coercion.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday (October 9) dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from service following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. Akoijam is also a Congress Lok Sabha MP representing the Inner Manipur constituency.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (October 9) announced that the Noida International Airport in Jewar will be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision comes as the state Cabinet marks Modi's completion of 25 years of continuous public service as the head of a government.
The Supreme Court on Friday (Oct 09) directed the Centre not to completely suspend train services to Delhi or shut Delhi Metro stations ahead of the October 10 protests announced by the CJP and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath wins the Nandigram seat by a margin of 1,22,800 votes. While in Rejinagar, BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar wins by a margin of 75,691 votes.
Delhi Metro to shut down 57 stations ahead of CJP's Oct 10 protest, from 9 pm on Friday till Saturday.
Polish police have arrested a string of young people, mainly for making threats related to school attacks, they said on Friday (October 9), as authorities sought to calm fears spurred by rumours online of a "Bloody Friday" after two stabbing sprees in as many days.
Malaysia closed schools in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of the country on Friday, as haze from fires in neighbouring Indonesia again plunged local air quality to among the world's worst.
South African Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize.
New videos obtained recently show Iran's attack on a U.S. military base in Kuwait in March, when the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict just kicked off.
Recorded at Camp Buehring, the footage released Wednesday by CBS News shows that missiles and drones attacked the camp, and Iranian fighter jets also participated in the attack.
"It is with profound sadness that Saudia announces the passing of Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami," the Saudi flag-carrier said in a statement, citing an "incident" at King Khalid International Airport.
Saudi Arabia will not agree to a truce or a ceasefire with the Houthis until the Yemeni government that it backs regains all the territory it has lost in recent weeks, said a source to AFP.
Saudi Arabia will also not bow to the Houthis' "military blackmail", the source added.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said Friday that three of the kingdom's nationals were killed in attacks the day before on Riyadh's international airport, with Yemen's Houthis claiming a series of attacks targeting the facility.
"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens," the agency said, adding the attacks targeted the airport's facilities and a plane belonging to national flag carrier Saudia.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasi Rani Rath is leading by a margin of 1,02,712 votes in the Nandigram Assembly constituency, as per official ECI trends.
Congress' Milind Pradhan and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Santi Gopal Giri are trailing with 21,905 and 3,951, respectively.
India has strongly objected to US Vice President JD Vance’s description of H-1B visa holders as “indentured labour”, calling the terminology deeply offensive because of its painful historical and colonial associations. “Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” India said, adding that “such descriptions are unwarranted”.
India has broken its silence on US curbs on Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies. “The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday (Oct 09) night, ahead of proposed protests against C at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday (Oct 10).
Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday (Oct 10), citing anticipated severe traffic congestion around the stations. According to a railway order issued on Friday (Oct 09), trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either of the two stations during the specified window will be cancelled at source.
Some Indian X users are cancelling their subscriptions to the social media platform after Elon Musk's remarks questioning whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the “real boss of India”. Several users have posted screenshots of their subscription cancellations on X, tagging Musk as the row over Starlink's entry into India escalates.
Every day, Shanti Dangol stares down at Nepal's Trishuli River from her makeshift shelter, searching for traces of the home she lost and wondering when she will have a roof over her head again.
Dangol is among hundreds of people living in tent shelters following a catastrophic Himalayan flood triggered by a mountain and glacier collapse near Nepal's border with China on August 26.
More than 1,400 people died and over 5,000 remain missing after tsunami-like waves swept through northern mountainous areas, destroying homes, roads, bridges and settlements.
Asian stocks headed into the weekend on a mixed note on Friday with tech weighed by renewed concerns about the AI investment boom, while support came from a drop in oil prices after Donald Trump ruled out a pre-election strike on Iran.
The outlook for artificial intelligence has provided a fresh boost to the tech sector in recent weeks, with some optimism for the upcoming earnings season. Chip titan Nvidia this week hit a record high and closed in on the $6 trillion market capitalisation.
That was dealt a blow by a Financial Times report saying OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, expected to make $50 billion in annualised revenue this year, far less than the $70 billion flagged previously.
Malaysia closed schools in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of the country on Friday, the education ministry said, as haze from fires in neighbouring Indonesia pushed air quality to unhealthy levels.
“I have instructed all state education departments and district education offices to continue monitoring the haze situation and to take immediate action should conditions require it,” Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in a statement.
On a day when Microsoft faced scrutiny over its immigration practices, CEO Satya Nadella was being honoured at the White House for his contributions to America's technology industry. US President Donald Trump presented Nadella with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation during the ‘A New Golden Age’ summit at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. Trump praised Nadella's more than three decades at Microsoft, highlighting his role in transforming the company and advancing its technology.
Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 passengers and crew members, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery honour. Machchhar is set to receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his actions during the incident. The pilot was seriously injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing a significant amount of blood, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door.
The Atlantic hurricane season 2026 got its first hurricane after Isaias turned into one on Wednesday night (October 7). The season started on June 1, and it took more than four months for the first hurricane to form. This drought period is now officially the longest one on record for any season since 1905, surpassing the 7 pm October 7 mark from over 120 years ago, AccuWeather reported.