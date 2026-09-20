/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Iran sets 7 conditions to end war with US, Trump announces ‘AI Force’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sept 20) strongly defended the artificial intelligence industry and data centres, saying he would not allow efforts to weaken or destroy the sector. He also announced plans to create a new government "AI Force" as he pushed back against growing criticism of the technology.

In other news, amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran has reportedly set seven conditions for starting negotiations with the United States, and has sent the message to America via Qatar. It was confirmed by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said that Tehran had delivered a “clear and unambiguous" message to Washington. He added that Tehran’s position was clear and that Washington would have to accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wanted to move towards diplomacy.

Ed Sheeran on Saturday addressed the ongoing controversy around his Loop Tour during his Philadelphia concert. This marks the singer's first performance since rapper Macklemore was dropped from his remaining US dates.