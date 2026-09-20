/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Iran sets 7 conditions to end war with US, Trump announces ‘AI Force’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sept 20) strongly defended the artificial intelligence industry and data centres, saying he would not allow efforts to weaken or destroy the sector. He also announced plans to create a new government "AI Force" as he pushed back against growing criticism of the technology.
In other news, amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran has reportedly set seven conditions for starting negotiations with the United States, and has sent the message to America via Qatar. It was confirmed by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said that Tehran had delivered a “clear and unambiguous" message to Washington. He added that Tehran’s position was clear and that Washington would have to accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wanted to move towards diplomacy.
Ed Sheeran on Saturday addressed the ongoing controversy around his Loop Tour during his Philadelphia concert. This marks the singer's first performance since rapper Macklemore was dropped from his remaining US dates.
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A fresh row between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party has erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with an elderly woman was mimicked at a Rahul Gandhi-led event. The BJP slammed Gandhi after a video of the Raibarelli MP at a 'Chhatron ki Gonj' event in Indore went viral. In the video, the BJP has alleged that Gandhi mocked PM Modi's interaction with the elderly woman.
The United States warned Saturday that hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis could "escalate rapidly" after a missile attack targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed.
US President Donald Trump cut short a weekend at Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, to return unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday.
Hundreds of drones targeting Moscow and its surrounding region killed at least two people and damaged a major refinery on the final day of the country's parliamentary elections, the authorities said Sunday.
The capital's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 1,600 drones had been intercepted and shot down, 450 of which were aimed at Moscow.
He accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere with a tightly controlled three-day election that is set to tighten President Vladimir Putin's 26-year grip on power.
Addressing the IIT Roorkee Convocation, CDS Raja Subramani said, "Bharat is not a geography. It is a responsibility which generations before you have carried, and you will carry as you navigate this world."
Ed Sheeran on Saturday addressed the ongoing controversy around his Loop Tour during his Philadelphia concert. This marks the singer's first performance since rapper Macklemore was dropped from his remaining US dates.
Sheeran took the stage at Lincoln Financial Field without an opening act, and reacted to the criticism he had faced over the past week.
Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran has reportedly set seven conditions for starting negotiations with the United States, and has sent the message to America via Qatar. It was confirmed by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said that Tehran had delivered a “clear and unambiguous" message to Washington. He added that Tehran’s position was clear and that Washington would have to accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wanted to move towards diplomacy.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sept 20) strongly defended the artificial intelligence industry and data centres, saying he would not allow efforts to weaken or destroy the sector. He also announced plans to create a new government "AI Force" as he pushed back against growing criticism of the technology.