/Latest News India and World LIVE updates: GOP eyes Hegseth impeachment after midterm defeat, Delhi AQI touches 482

President Donald Trump may have made the decision to launch the war that damaged voter support for the Republican Party and contributed to a devastating midterm defeat. However, the historic losses have intensified efforts within the party to find someone else to hold accountable: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The House could vote as early as next week on whether to impeach the Pentagon chief.

Google has extended its voluntary employee exit programme to several countries as the tech giant looks to manage costs while increasing investments in artificial intelligence. According to Reuters, the company expanded the buyout offers in June to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. However, the news agency could not establish how many workers have accepted the offers.

"In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance," a Google spokesperson said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Delhi wakes up to "hazardous" air quality on Thursday morning (Nov 5), with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 482 at 8:01 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Seven monitoring stations in the national capital recorded AQI levels above 400, which falls in the severe category. Punjabi Bagh logged the highest reading at 446, followed by Narela at 434, Rohini at 431, RK Puram at 416, Bawana at 412, North Campus (Delhi University) at 408 and Patparganj at 405.