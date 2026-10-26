/Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Donald Trump targets Norway as 'shit house country', Delhi to restrict Non-BS-VI vehicles entering the city

US President Donald Trump, while addressing a poll rally in Michigan, targeted Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed and directed sharp, vulgar language at Norway, citing the Nobel Peace Prize snub. Taking a U-turn from his stance of welcoming migrants from countries like Norway and Sweden, he said that citizens from Norway are no longer welcome to immigrate to the United States because the Oslo-based Nobel Committee did not award him the Nobel Peace Prize. He categorised Norway in his list of "shit house countries."
Left leader, 80-year-old former factory worker and current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has scripted history by securing a victory in the re-election on Sunday (Oct 26). He defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsanaro in a heated run-off after being tied during the first round of elections.With 99.77% of the votes counted, the incumbent president had 51.76% of the valid votes in the second round of the election, compared to 48.24% for Bolsonaro junior. Victory makes the Workers' Party member extend his record as the second longest-serving holder of the office, behind Getúlio Vargas. By the end of his last term, he will have been in power for 16 years, a record in Brazil's democratic history.
As the winter season approaches, the period when air quality typically deteriorates in Delhi, the city is gearing up to control pollution levels. Starting November 1 vehicles that do not meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards, subject to specified exemptions, will not be allowed entry in the national capital. The ban will remain in effect until January 31, 2027.
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China on Monday congratulated Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election, saying it was willing to continue working together.
"China has noted that Brazil's Superior Electoral Court has announced President Lula has won the second round of the Brazilian general election, and expresses its congratulations," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing, adding that Beijing was "willing to work with Brazil to continue advancing the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future."
Thick black smoke was seen on the rooftop ofthe North Block, the red-sandstone administrative building on the Raisina Hill in Delhi on Monday (Oct 26). The fire was reported at around 11 am. The North Block houses India's Home, Finance ministries. No casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
Left leader, 80-year-old former factory worker and current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has scripted history by securing a victory in the re-election on Sunday (Oct 26). He defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsanaro in a heated run-off after being tied during the first round of elections.With 99.77% of the votes counted, the incumbent president had 51.76% of the valid votes in the second round of the election, compared to 48.24% for Bolsonaro junior. Victory makes the Workers' Party member extend his record as the second longest-serving holder of the office, behind Getúlio Vargas. By the end of his last term, he will have been in power for 16 years, a record in Brazil's democratic history.
US President Donald Trump has grabbed attention on social media after he praised Nicki Minaj’s appearance while addressing supporters at a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25. Before joining him at the event, the rapper had travelled with the president aboard Air Force One.
As the winter season approaches, the period when air quality typically deteriorates in Delhi, the city is gearing up to control pollution levels. Starting November 1 vehicles that do not meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards, subject to specified exemptions, will not be allowed entry in the national capital. The ban will remain in effect until January 31, 2027.
Even those vehicles that meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards while entering Delhi must have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), else they will be denied fuel at petrol pumps in the city.