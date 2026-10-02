/Latest News India and World LIVE: Modi speaks to Flydubai pilot, Tennessee botched execution and more

In top stories today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by telephone to Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot seriously injured during a mid-air incident on a Flydubai flight. During the call, Captain Machchhar gave an account of what happened in the cockpit and “what gave him courage,". PM Modi praised his bravery and wished him a swift recovery. Captain Machchhar was in command of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when he was attacked by the co-pilot.

In other big news of the day, Christa Pike, the Tennessee woman who survived two lethal injections, was injected seven times, her lawyers said. She is in critical condition, and her lawyers want her sentence to be commuted. They said she went through a torturous night because of the entire process.

Moving on the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is out, with the opening match of the group stage set to be a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on October 7. India are in Group A along with Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe, as well as Qualifier A, which will be decided later.