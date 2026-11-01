Clashes erupted between Police and protesters in Paris, Marseille and other cities on Saturday after tens of thousands of demonstrators, few of them dressed and masked in Halloween fancy dress, marched across France in a third wave of protests over the cost of living and deteriorating public services.
In another significant development, a US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal with prejudice on Saturday, according to a court filing. This has brought an end to his legal challenge over the newspaper’s reporting on his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.
The India Meteorological Department announced on Sunday (November 1) that a deep depression forming over the southwest and nearby west-central Bay of Bengal had strengthened into Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu.’ The development comes just days after Cyclone Arnab battered Andhra Pradesh, with forecasters now warning the state to brace for another round of powerful winds by November 3.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
At least one person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting after a football game at Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department, in a statement, said that at least one person was detained in connection with the shooting. "Shortly after 7:50 p.m., multiple shots rang out in the 400 block of Grayman Avenue West, officers responded and located multiple gunshot victims," Officer Darrell Freeman, assistant public information officer for the Birmingham Police Department, said during a press conference.
Three men from the Kuki tribal group were killed in an exchange of gunfire between "unidentified armed miscreants" in the state's Noney district on Saturday, according to a police statement.
Riot police with dogs stormed protest camps in Lisbon and Porto early Sunday, charging demonstrators with batons, arresting 13 people and leaving dozens injured in the latest confrontation over Portugal's housing crisis.
Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' has officially formed over the Bay of Bengal and is forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight of November 2-November 3
The convoy of vehicles carrying the INDIA bloc leaders has now reached near the Civic Centre roundabout in Delhi near Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the party’s protest rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to be held during the day at Ramlila grounds in the national capital was a “stern warning” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the suspension of two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the 127-Pilibhit Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll and asked the state authorities to add Section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to the FIR already registered against them and a computer operator. In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, the Commission directed that the two officers, Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary, be placed under suspension with immediate effect. It also instructed that their chargesheets be submitted to the Commission for further vetting.
Leading a massive 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 'Chalo Delhi' march to Ramlila Maidan. Addressing a large gathering of party workers and citizens at D-Park in Model Town following a march from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground, Nabin slammed the Congress-led INDIA Bloc for organising protests on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday accused the Gandhi family and the Congress of repeatedly undermining democracy, citing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as she joined BJPs 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in the national capital. The leaders participating in the march wore black bands on their heads in memory of the Sikhs killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi on Sunday in view of a proposed INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, with a large gathering expected at the venue. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and traffic movement on several adjoining roads is likely to be affected.
The advisory lists several diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk
Opposition INDIA bloc mobilises supporters for the Chalo Dilli protest in Delhi, demanding CEC Kumar’s resignation amid electoral irregularities.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking in Shimla, alleged that Gandhi was upset because the names of “infiltrators” had been removed through the SIR. He said the BJP stood with the Election Commission. He asked whether the elections in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Gandhi’s own Raebareli seat should be annulled by the same logic, and accused the Congress of “double standards” for claiming votes are “stolen” only where the BJP is in power. He also made an insulting personal remark against Gandhi.
Senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby, CPI general secretary D. Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, from where they proceeded to Minto Road in an open bus to march to Ramlila Maidan. Supporters have gathered at the venue, and party workers at locations across Delhi, ahead of the protest today (November 1, 2026) against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
A US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal with prejudice on Saturday, according to a court filing, bringing an end to his legal challenge over the newspaper’s reporting on his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.
Clashes erupted in Paris, Marseille and other cities on Saturday after tens of thousands of demonstrators, some in Halloween fancy dress, marched across France in a third wave of protests over the cost of living and deteriorating public services.