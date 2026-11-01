Clashes erupted between Police and protesters in Paris, Marseille and other cities on Saturday after tens of thousands of demonstrators, few of them dressed and masked in Halloween fancy dress, marched across France in a third wave of protests over the cost of living and deteriorating public services.

In another significant development, a US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal with prejudice on Saturday, according to a court filing. This has brought an end to his legal challenge over the newspaper’s reporting on his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

The India Meteorological Department announced on Sunday (November 1) that a deep depression forming over the southwest and nearby west-central Bay of Bengal had strengthened into Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu.’ The development comes just days after Cyclone Arnab battered Andhra Pradesh, with forecasters now warning the state to brace for another round of powerful winds by November 3.