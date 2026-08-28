/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 28: Trump renames Lake Ontario, China warns of flood threat as Nepal-Tibet death toll rises

Latest News Today Live Updates: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected US President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America", insisting the body of water will remain Lake Ontario. Trump signed an executive order directing the US government to use the new name.

Chinese authorities have warned that an artificial lake formed after a massive mudslide on the China-Nepal border is at high risk of breaching. Continued rainfall could push inflows to around 3 million cubic metres over the next three days, raising fears of another flood surge. The disaster has killed 392 people in Nepal, while hundreds remain missing across Nepal and Tibet as rescue operations continue.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake also struck the Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen early Friday, according to the USGS. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.