/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 28: Trump renames Lake Ontario, China warns of flood threat as Nepal-Tibet death toll rises

Latest News Today Live Updates: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected US President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America", insisting the body of water will remain Lake Ontario. Trump signed an executive order directing the US government to use the new name.
Chinese authorities have warned that an artificial lake formed after a massive mudslide on the China-Nepal border is at high risk of breaching. Continued rainfall could push inflows to around 3 million cubic metres over the next three days, raising fears of another flood surge. The disaster has killed 392 people in Nepal, while hundreds remain missing across Nepal and Tibet as rescue operations continue.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake also struck the Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen early Friday, according to the USGS. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
On a lighter note, India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to citizens and wishing that the festival of brother-sister bonds brings happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives. He also prayed for love, affection and mutual trust to remain strong.
A San Francisco federal judge has ruled that the Pentagon's decision to blacklist artificial intelligence company Anthropic was illegal.
US District Judge Rita Lin found that the Department of Defense violated the First Amendment when it designated Anthropic as a supply chain risk.
Lin said the designation appeared to have been driven by a desire to make a public example of the company. While acknowledging that the government is entitled to deference on national security matters, she found that the Pentagon's action lacked an "articulable basis."
A federal judge in Boston has blocked a US Postal Service regulation that would have given the agency greater control over mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections.
US District Judge Indira Talwani issued the order on Thursday, delivering another legal setback to President Donald Trump's efforts to change rules governing mail-in voting.
The executive order had directed the US Postal Service to track mail-in ballots and potentially reject ballots submitted by people who were not on a federal list of eligible voters.
US President Donald Trump has hinted that Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams could be a contender to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary.
During a recent interaction, McAdams asked Trump about Leavitt's departure. Trump praised his outgoing press secretary but then turned to McAdams and asked, "You?" He followed it with, "How about you?" while suggesting she could take over the White House briefing room.
Trump earlier joked about Leavitt's decision to step down, saying, "I found out Karoline Leavitt likes her children more than she likes Trump," referring to her choice to prioritise her two young children.
Karoline Leavitt completed her final day as White House Press Secretary on Thursday (Aug 27), ending her tenure as the 36th person to hold the post. The White House described Leavitt, who was the youngest person to serve as press secretary, as a key defender of President Donald Trump's administration and its "America First" agenda.
During her tenure, Leavitt became known for combative exchanges with reporters and outspoken defence of the administration's policies on immigration, national security and foreign affairs. The White House praised her for defending Trump's agenda and expanding access to the briefing room for new media outlets.
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Aden early Friday (Aug 28) between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shallow earthquake occurred at 12:07 am local time, or 9:07 pm GMT on Thursday, the USGS said. The epicentre was located about 145 kilometres off the coast of Somalia.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday (Aug 27) rejected US President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario, saying the body of water will remain "Lake Ontario - then, now and always".
Chinese authorities have warned that an artificial lake formed by a massive mudslide on the China-Nepal border is at "high risk" of breaching, raising fears of another surge of floodwater downstream as rescue teams continue searching for more than 1,400 missing people.