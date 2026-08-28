/Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Aden early Friday (Aug 28) between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shallow earthquake occurred at 12:07 am local time, or 9:07 pm GMT on Thursday, the USGS said. The epicentre was located about 145 kilometres off the coast of Somalia.

Another agency records magnitude 6.2

The reported strength of the earthquake varied slightly across monitoring agencies. The Egyptian Gazette reported a magnitude of 6.2, citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. According to the report, the quake struck the eastern Gulf of Aden at 2107 GMT on Thursday, corresponding to 1:07 am Gulf time and 6:07 am Beijing time on Friday.

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No information on casualties or damage is available yet.