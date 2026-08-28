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Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:05 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:11 IST
Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen

Representative image Photograph: (AI Generated)

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A strong earthquake has struck the Gulf of Aden between Somalia and Yemen. The shallow 6.0-magnitude quake occurred early Friday, with the epicentre located about 145 kilometres off the Somali coast.

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Aden early Friday (Aug 28) between Somalia and Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shallow earthquake occurred at 12:07 am local time, or 9:07 pm GMT on Thursday, the USGS said. The epicentre was located about 145 kilometres off the coast of Somalia.

Another agency records magnitude 6.2

The reported strength of the earthquake varied slightly across monitoring agencies. The Egyptian Gazette reported a magnitude of 6.2, citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. According to the report, the quake struck the eastern Gulf of Aden at 2107 GMT on Thursday, corresponding to 1:07 am Gulf time and 6:07 am Beijing time on Friday.

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No information on casualties or damage is available yet.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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