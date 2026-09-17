Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Latest India & World News Today LIVE: New Delhi reacts to Russia sanctions bill, India-Pakistan tensions rise, and more
Live

Latest India & World News Today LIVE: New Delhi reacts to Russia sanctions bill, India-Pakistan tensions rise, and more

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:32 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:20 IST
Latest India & World News Today LIVE: New Delhi reacts to Russia sanctions bill, India-Pakistan tensions rise, and more

LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest developments from India and around the globe, including India-Pakistan tensions, US trade moves, global conflicts, natural disasters and major international developments.

Latest News Today Live Updates: India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat following a collision between a Pakistani Navy corvette and an Indian Navy warship in the North Arabian Sea. New Delhi has also rejected the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, reiterating its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The US House of Representatives has passed a Russia sanctions bill authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries including India over Russian energy purchases. The legislation could have implications for India's trade and energy interests.

A massive flood disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border continues to claim lives, with rescue teams searching for missing people and China warning that a landslide-formed lake could breach.

Oil prices have meanwhile fallen as concerns over Middle East supply disruptions ease. Finally, OpenAI has disclosed six new incidents involving concerning AI behaviour.

11:20:46
US House Advances Bill To Curb AI Data Centre Utility Costs

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill aimed at limiting increases in utility costs linked to the expansion of artificial intelligence data centres. The legislation passed by a vote of 417-3, amid growing concerns over the impact of energy-intensive facilities on electricity demand and household bills. The measure comes as the rapid growth of AI infrastructure prompts debate over how the costs of additional power generation and grid upgrades should be distributed.

10:40:28
India Responds to US Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill, Vows to Protect Trade Interests

India has reacted to the US Congress passing the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. The Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi remains committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and evolving market conditions.

Read more here

India breaks silence on US Russia sanctions bill, 100% tariff threat: ‘Committed to energy security’ for 1.4 billion
10:36:01
US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill With Tariff Threat For India

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation targeting Russia's energy sector, individuals and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers. The bill, approved by a vote of 262-159, authorises the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, that purchase Russian oil and gas. The measure comes as Washington intensifies economic pressure on Moscow and seeks to target countries maintaining energy trade with Russia.

Read more here

Trump gets new power to hit India, China with up to 100% tariffs as US Senate clears Russia sanctions bill

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

Trending Topics