Latest News Today Live Updates: India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat following a collision between a Pakistani Navy corvette and an Indian Navy warship in the North Arabian Sea. New Delhi has also rejected the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, reiterating its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The US House of Representatives has passed a Russia sanctions bill authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries including India over Russian energy purchases. The legislation could have implications for India's trade and energy interests.
A massive flood disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border continues to claim lives, with rescue teams searching for missing people and China warning that a landslide-formed lake could breach.
Oil prices have meanwhile fallen as concerns over Middle East supply disruptions ease. Finally, OpenAI has disclosed six new incidents involving concerning AI behaviour.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill aimed at limiting increases in utility costs linked to the expansion of artificial intelligence data centres. The legislation passed by a vote of 417-3, amid growing concerns over the impact of energy-intensive facilities on electricity demand and household bills. The measure comes as the rapid growth of AI infrastructure prompts debate over how the costs of additional power generation and grid upgrades should be distributed.
India has reacted to the US Congress passing the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. The Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi remains committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and evolving market conditions.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation targeting Russia's energy sector, individuals and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers. The bill, approved by a vote of 262-159, authorises the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, that purchase Russian oil and gas. The measure comes as Washington intensifies economic pressure on Moscow and seeks to target countries maintaining energy trade with Russia.