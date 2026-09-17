Latest News Today Live Updates: India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat following a collision between a Pakistani Navy corvette and an Indian Navy warship in the North Arabian Sea. New Delhi has also rejected the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, reiterating its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The US House of Representatives has passed a Russia sanctions bill authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries including India over Russian energy purchases. The legislation could have implications for India's trade and energy interests.

A massive flood disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border continues to claim lives, with rescue teams searching for missing people and China warning that a landslide-formed lake could breach.