Latest News Today Live Updates: Houthis launched strikes in Riyadh on Friday, in retalliation for the "special operations" by the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi authorities issued an alert, later lifted, saying the city was "under a hostile aerial threat". It said that it had "intercepted and destroyed" three Houthi ballistic missiles headed for the capital.
Anthropic fell rapidly, wiping out the initial first-day gains and over $160 billion in market value. US tech stocks tumble as Nasdaq erases its 2026 gains, and Nvidia plunges 14%.
Youth, student, and union demonstrations are continuing across Europe into Saturday, November 21, 2026, after protesters rallied across Europe on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked the centuries-old concept of Moscow as the 'Third Rome', describing Russia as the spiritual successor to ancient Rome and Constantinople. He said the country could become an 'ark' for people seeking to preserve their religious beliefs, family traditions and values.
In an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, released on Friday to mark the 80th birthday of Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, Putin explained how Christianity reached Russia and why Moscow came to be regarded as the 'Third Rome'.
At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal following a suspected methanol poisoning incident linked to the consumption of a locally made alcoholic drink at Chakpi Karong in Chandel district.
According to available information, the affected individuals are mostly local residents from Chakpi Karong and surrounding areas of Chandel district, ranging from adults to middle-aged people.
Many of those brought to the hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, which is suspected to have been caused by consuming a local liquor contaminated with the toxic substance.
At least eight people have died in a gas pipeline explosion near Al-Hathra power station in Southern Iraq. Civil defence teams brought the blaze under control, state news agency INA reported. The fire spread to neighbouring houses and forced the plant to halt operations.
The station has an installed capacity of 800 megawatts but was running at about 400 megawatts before the fire. There was no immediate official word on the cause or extent of damage. Iraq's grid has long suffered from underinvestment and poor maintenance
A Japanese court has sentenced a US Marine to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for stealing 11 million yen from businesses across four prefectures. His accomplice, another US Marine, also received a suspended prison sentence, meaning neither will serve jail time if they do not commit another offence during their suspension periods.
US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 20) dismissed reports of a rift with Vice President JD Vance over his remarks linking the Republican Party’s midterm election losses to the Iran war, saying he agreed with Vance’s assessment but would make the same military decision again.
South Korea has caught 111 candidates carrying unauthorised electronic devices during its high-stakes college entrance examination, as authorities step up efforts to prevent cheating with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
Five candidates were caught using the devices during Thursday's exam, the education ministry said on Friday. Around 550,000 students appeared for the annual examination, known as Suneung, which plays a major role in determining university admissions.
US President Donald Trump on Friday urged the return of the ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and criticised the new leadership of the chipmakers. He also added that the US only wants to sell older chips to China, and his administration was discussing an agreement with China, without providing further details. He argued that if the US don't sell it to China, they will make it themselves.
“What we want to see is only older chip models, and it’s fine even if we don’t sell to them. But they have to be older models. You have to understand, China can also produce chips. If we don’t sell to them, they will make them themselves,” said Trump, according to Reuters.
Trump also praised the former CEO as one of the brilliant minds and compared him to the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Trump claimed that Huang has made some “bad decisions” and said that the US is a country of second chances.
US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, claiming the US economy could grow by 15-20% if borrowing costs were lowered. Citing India's 7% growth, he argued that the US was missing out on stronger economic expansion because of the central bank's policies.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the Fed of being "very political" and alleged that it raises rates whenever the US economy posts strong numbers, instead of supporting growth.
"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP," Trump said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a suspected cyber intrusion into its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies to access criminal records, warrants and background-check information, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. The breach is the second reported security incident involving FBI systems in recent months. The latest intrusion has raised concerns about the security of a network that police officers and investigators across the US rely on daily.
Negotiations at the COP31 climate talks continue one more day after nations fail to reach a conclusion on a decision on global warming, with little hope of a concrete outcome. The first draft had mentions of fossil fuels, drawing objections from Saudi Arabia and other major oil and gas producers. Thursday's draft had no mention of fossil fuels and drew strong condemnation from activists. The world is already on track to blow past the COP 2015 goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, pre-industrial levels.
In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed the downing of the 58th US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. It claimed that the downing of the drone shows Iran's growing aerial capability to detect and intercept advanced unmanned systems.
Fresh demonstrations are expected across several European countries on Saturday as protests over the cost of living, housing, education funding and military spending continue into the weekend. The mobilisation follows Friday's coordinated youth and student protests across at least 25 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Organisers have called for greater investment in public services, affordable housing and education, while opposing increased defence spending and compulsory military service. The demonstrations are part of a wider youth-led movement demanding better living conditions and a greater say in decisions affecting their future.
US tech stocks plunged on Friday, as Nasdaq erased all 2026 gains, raising questions about the viability of the tech gold rush. The hype around Anthropic's IPO faded as investors booked profits, instead of reviving the AI rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed 5.61% to close at 25,028.98, extending its run toward bear territory about 19.84% below its October 6 peak. While the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.7% to end at 6,910.39 and 1.93% to end at 48,147.33, down 11.62% and 11.41% from their peak, respectively, closing in correction territory.
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile attack targeting Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, early Saturday, prompting emergency alerts across the city. The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed all three missiles fired towards the capital. This came in retalliation for the "special operations" by the Saudi-led coalition.
An AFP journalist reported hearing two explosions shortly after authorities issued a warning of a hostile aerial threat. The alert was subsequently lifted, with civil defence authorities declaring the danger had passed. The attack came amid escalating cross-border hostilities following Saudi-led coalition strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah and the capital, Sanaa, on Friday.