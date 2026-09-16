/Latest India & World News Today LIVE: Mecca missile alert, heath alert in India over Pak-made creams, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of attempting to target Mecca with a drone, saying its air defences intercepted the UAV before it entered restricted airspace near Islam’s holiest city. The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca.
In the United States, the House has advanced a Russia sanctions bill that could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries importing Russian oil, potentially affecting major buyers such as India and China. Meanwhile, AI leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have spoken publicly about growing concerns over artificial intelligence safety, regulation and the pace of development.
In California, NBC’s Colleen Williams confirmed that NewsChopper 4 was the helicopter that crashed in Los Angeles, killing three people. The incident occurred near the Chatsworth crash site where an SUV previously ploughed into a Metro bus, killing at least two people.
In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued a nationwide public health alert over two unauthorised Pakistan-made skin-whitening products, Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream. Meanwhile, discussions continue over merchant discount rates and fees for large merchant payments on UPI, while transactions up to ₹2,000 remain free.
In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s high-profile official visit to the United Kingdom has sparked political debate back home, with attention focused on the visit and its wider political implications
New Zealand’s Parliament has passed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday, describing the deal as a “landmark” agreement expected to create more jobs and boost incomes for New Zealanders.
The Pentagon is asking military commanders to nominate servicemembers to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “State of the Force” address on September 30, with candidates required to meet specific physical and grooming standards. According to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, nominees must meet the Army’s waist-to-height requirements, pass fitness tests and maintain “impeccable” grooming and uniform standards.
The Trump administration is planning to deliver powerful 2,000lb bombs to Israel as part of an upcoming arms deal, weapons that prompted such concerns about the possibility of mass casualties in Gaza that the Biden administration paused their delivery two years ago.
The $2.8bn package includes 40,000 bombs, made up of 20,000 MK-84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, according to two US officials and a person familiar with the plan who spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the package, which is not yet final.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran demanded the immediate removal of Ganesha idols allegedly modelled on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and Chief Minister Vijay at Korukkupet in Chennai, saying it “cheapens the spiritual sentiments of the people”
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s event was cancelled in London, after police cited safety concerns. The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed.
The Iran War has cost the United States a total of $38 billion so far, according to the Congressional Budget Office
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man after an investigation uncovered what federal authorities described as an imminent ISIS-inspired "mass casualty attack". The arrest was made before the alleged mass casualty event could be carried out. READ MORE
India’s imports from Russia jumped 57% in the first five months of the financial year, official data show, deepening an energy import-driven relationship even as New Delhi presses Moscow and Beijing for greater market access. READ MORE
The government announced that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments above ₹2,000 will attract a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent under a revised framework introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). However, consumers will continue to use UPI without paying any charges. READ MORE
OpenAI boss Sam Altman on Tuesday (Sep 16) said that people were justified in their fears around artificial intelligence (AI), but added that people should have more faith in his company. READ MORE
Three people have died after a helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). The helicopter went down near Lurline Avenue and Nordhoff Street shortly before 19:00 local time on Tuesday, an LAFD spokesperson was quoted as saying in an interview. READ MORE
Saudi Arabia has said that its air defences intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city. Soon after, several areas on Saudi Arabia'swestern coast, including the holy city of Mecca and the Jeddah and Taif governorates were briefly put on alert. READ MORE