/Latest India & World News Today LIVE: Mecca missile alert, heath alert in India over Pak-made creams, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of attempting to target Mecca with a drone, saying its air defences intercepted the UAV before it entered restricted airspace near Islam’s holiest city. The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca.

In the United States, the House has advanced a Russia sanctions bill that could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries importing Russian oil, potentially affecting major buyers such as India and China. Meanwhile, AI leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have spoken publicly about growing concerns over artificial intelligence safety, regulation and the pace of development.

In California, NBC’s Colleen Williams confirmed that NewsChopper 4 was the helicopter that crashed in Los Angeles, killing three people. The incident occurred near the Chatsworth crash site where an SUV previously ploughed into a Metro bus, killing at least two people.

In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued a nationwide public health alert over two unauthorised Pakistan-made skin-whitening products, Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream. Meanwhile, discussions continue over merchant discount rates and fees for large merchant payments on UPI, while transactions up to ₹2,000 remain free.