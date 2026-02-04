/Lebanon President Aoun slams Israel over spraying unknown chemical substance

Lebanon has accused Israel of spraying an unknown chemical substance in the southern Lebanese town, which Beirut describes as toxic. A UN peacekeeper in Southern Lebanon has said that it was informed by the Israeli military on Monday that it will spray a “non-toxic chemical substance”. The exact nature of the chemical substance remains hidden. Lebanese President Aoun has slammed Israel, calling the act an “environmental and health crime” and urged that it will take all diplomatic and legal measures to respond to these agression and blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

“This is an environmental and health crime against Lebanese citizens and their land,” Aoun was quoted as saying by Lebanon’s National News Agency. Israel reached a ceasefire argument with Hezbollah in November 2024; since then, it has violated the deal almost every day.

“These dangerous practices that target agricultural lands and the livelihoods of citizens and threaten their health and environment require the international community and relevant United Nations organisations to assume their responsibilities to stop these attacks,” Aoun said.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that UNIFL suspended its operation for nine hours due to the attack and later decided to work with Lebanese Army to collect sample of the sprayed substance. Israel continues to occupy five points within Lebanese territory and blocks the reconstruction of villages at the border and prevent Lebanese people to return to their villages. The Lebanese government has been pushing diplomatically to stop Israeli violence, but failed. It has issued a decree to urging Hezbollah to disarm. However it still remains active, but severly weakened. Lebanese government in January has said that it has completely removed Lebanese weapons in the north of Litani river. UNSC resolution 1701 remains the basis of the ceasefire in Southern Lebanon area. Since January Israel Foreign Minister has reported 2,036 Israeli breaches to the ceasefire.