/Laura Loomer targets Kash Patel with racist remark 'Qataris makes Indians like you slaves' amid Doha trip controversy

Conservative activist Laura Loomer has launched a scathing attack on the FBI Director Kash Patel over his Indian heritage. In a post on social media platform X, Laura Loomer racially attacked Kash Patel, chiding him for making a nexus with “Qatar's pro-Islamic terror Ministry of Interior.”

“You are an Indian. Do you know the Qataris make Indians like you slaves under Kafala? They build their buildings with Indian slave labour," wrote Laura Loomer. This is the latest in the stream of attacks targeting Kash Patel for aligning with “pro-Islamic terror” and accusing him of “Islamification”.

FBI Director Kash Patel was in Doha to sign a memorandum of understanding with the aim of bolstering bilateral security in areas of training, information exchange, and capacity building, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Laura Loomer ripped into Kash Patel, alleging, it’s the American people who are going to pay the price for this shady wheeling and dealing with Qatari terrorists. She reportedly had been following Qatari involvement in the United States. “Patel’s trip to Qatar comes after I exposed his attendance last Wednesday at a Qatari-sponsored party at the Kennedy Centre. This is the latest example of an admin official uniting with the funders of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Who is Laura Loomer?

Laura Loomer is another conservative activist like Charlie Kirk, who has built her career on hate-mongering, xenophobia and manufactured outrage. She campaigned to halt visas for the injured children of Gaza who needed medical attention. She was reportedly banned from many social media platforms like X, Meta and even some ride-sharing apps. Loomer unsuccessfully ran for the US House of Representatives from Florida twice. She operates a consulting firm called Loomered Strategies, which specialises in lobbying, opposition research, and executive-level vetting. She reportedly has access to the Pentagon under a press credential. She hosts a show called “Loomer Unleashed” on the streaming platform Rumble.