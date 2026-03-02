Kuwait under attack by Iran? US F-15 fighter jet crashes, black smoke seen near US embassy — What's happening

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, it has been confirmed on Monday (Mar 2) that an American F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait, with the country’s Ministry of Defence adding that “several” US aircraft had gone down. The statement confirmed that the crews, including the pilot were evacuated and taken to the hospital for necessary medical care. It also said that technical measures were taken along with ”friendly" US forces after the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the incident. A video showing an aircraft falling from the sky had gone viral earlier in the day, with claims that Iran has shot the F-15 jet. However, the statement by Kuwait did not name Iran, even as Mehr News reported that Iran has claimed responsibility for shooting the US F-15 jet down. There has been no statement on the incident by US authorities.

On social media, unverified videos are circulating that shows the pilot of teh American jet successfully ejecting before the aircraft went down. Another video also shows the pilot after ejecting. Notably, the image of the pilot was released by Iranian State Media on Telegram. In a post on Telegram, Press TV said, "American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US Embassy in Kuwait under attack?

Additionally, smoke was seen outside US Embassy in Kuwait, with reports claiming that it had come under Iranian attack. Soon after, the US Embassy issued a security alert urging the public to stay away, but it did not confirm or deny that it has been hit. “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy,” the statement said, adding that embassy personnel were sheltering in place.

West Asia on the boil

The United States and Israel bombed Iran on Feb 28, in an operation that was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. The Western powers described the attack as “preemptive”. The attack came in midst of nuclear talks between Iran and the US. The attack also came eight months after Israel launched a 12-day war against Iran.