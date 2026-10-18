/Husband questions Vance over ‘mistakes’ behind soldier’s death in Iran war

A family member of one of the deceased in the US-Iran war pressed US Vice President JD Vance on whether the Trump administration will hold people accountable for "mistakes" and "fundamental failures." In a CBS News interview, Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, died in an Iranian drone strike.

"Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that," Amor said, adding that "my wife has told me things before she passed."

Master Sgt. Nicole Amor was one of six service members killed on March 1, 2026, when an Iranian drone struck an outpost at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait.

He added, "There's a failure in the leadership. And I want to know how this administration is gonna start holding those leaders accountable for the actions and the deaths of the soldiers that we honour and that we love."

Vance responded by stating it was the first time he had heard details about these specific operational failures. He explained that officials in high office can sometimes live in a "bubble" where granular information does not easily filter up.'

"Because if there were failures, and I don't doubt there were, I just … literally the first time I've heard of this is this conversation, and I want to fix that stuff. I do not want this stuff to happen," Vance told Amor.

Vance said that he will try to, "figure out what exactly happened and what exactly we can do better." He also said that the US had to readjust its approach "to try to suppress that drone fire, to try to protect our troops, to make it so that more people don't have to pay the ultimate sacrifice.”