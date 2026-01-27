/Why JD Vance is being called 'morally repulsive' over his latest immigration comments?

US Vice-President JD Vance faces backlash for posting about the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. These comments were made in the wake of the fatal shooting of a nurse, Alex Pretti, by ICE agents, which had created a widespread uproar. Vance posted about some “crazy” stories that he heard during his time in Minneapolis, then he went on to mention off-duty ICE and CBP officers being “doxed” and their restaurant "being mobbed". Vance's framing of Minneapolis as chaotic and disorderly in the wake of multiple killings by ICE, namely, Renne Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, faced backlash, as he was called “morally repulsive” and "sick f--ck".

"A couple of off-duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed, and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they've been directed by local authorities). Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid," said Vance in a social media post on X. He was trying to shift the blame from the ICE to the state and local officials.

People called him a "bigot" who is blaming the victim to appease his bigoted voter base for the 2028 election. Another user called him a "tyrant". “A man was executed, and you couldn't care less. JD, I know you live in a bubble, and nobody around you cares either, but people will remember this.”“ Your federal agent shot a man ten times, and you are complaining about their f--king lunch being interrupted.” “The craziest story I have heard is two of your agents unloading 10 bullets into a va nurse for no reason. You sick f--ck.”

Minneapolis is in a state of civil war. On one side are the Police and the National Guard, and on the other side Border Patrol and the ICE. Analysts predict that these will gradually spread across all the states in the US, and US President Donald Trump will be seeking a reason to enforce the Insurrection Act and not convene the 2026 mid-term elections.

