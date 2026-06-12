/'It's not a number I like...': Trump reveals why he's unhappy about turning 80 - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump, who will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 14, admitted that he’s not looking forward to the upcoming milestone. The statement by the US president comes despite organising a grand celebration and an UFC fight at the White House to mark the occasion. In a new video, Trump says that he is not happy with his birthday and he does not like the number 80. The video was posted by former TV star and Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz. The administrator had joined Trump in the Oval Office for his own birthday. Dr. Oz turned 66 years old on Wednesday and met Trump at the Oval Office. In the video, he is seen seated beside Trump while mentioning the upcoming UFC fight. Trump invites Dr Oz to attend and then wishes him a happy birthday