/Watch| Israeli settler rams Palestinian man offering Namaz in West Bank

A disturbing video was circulating on Social Media in which an Israeli man was seen ramming a Palestinian offering Namaz at the roadside, in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank. After hitting him with the four-wheeler ATV, he was hurling abuses at him. A moment later, the Israeli settler was seen again shouting at him and gesturing towards him to leave the area.

The incident has triggered a response from the Israeli military. It said in a statement that the reservist has “acted in severe violation of his authority”. The man was confirmed to be an Israeli reservist soldier, whose service has since been terminated. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated. Israeli media reported that his weapon had been confiscated and the man was under house arrest for 5 days. Israeli police did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Palestinian man had not sustained any physical injury. His father, Majdi Abu Mokho, said that the assailant, along with other settlers, has set up an outpost in the village and comes in occasionally to graze the livestock and block the roads and provoke the residents, as reported by AFP.

This year has been the most violent for settler attacks in the West Bank, Palestine. According to the United Nations, over 1680 attacks in 2025, averaging 5 per day, specifically in Jenin and Tubas governorate, were recorded, and 227 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces or settlers between January 1 and December 1.