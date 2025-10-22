Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing visuals; viewer discretion is advised.

Disturbing video of a masked Israeli settler attacking a Palestinian woman with a club as she tended to her olive grove in Turmus’ayya in Ramallah, West Bank has emerged. The horrific video captured by US journalist Jasper Nathaniel shows the ongoing torment that the Palestinian people face regularly.

The 55-year-old woman, identified as Afaf Abu Alia, was repeatedly hit on the head until she was knocked unconscious. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. The video gained attention after Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine, reshared it.

“For 2 years, the world has seen scenes like this from the West Bank. I wonder where decent Israelis are; those who protest in Tel Aviv. Hatred of Hamas is one thing, but do they not feel some obligation to act to stop their fellow citizens behaving like criminals on the loose?” wrote Francesca Albanese.

US journalist Jasper Nathaniel, who is Jewish by faith, called it ‘the single worst individual act of violence I’ve seen’. As he was trying to escape the area, he was chased down by hundreds of Israeli settlers.

“I’m running for my life at this point ... The guy with the club was chasing me, and when I got in the car, he started clubbing it and attacking the windshield."

“Then from the car we see the woman standing there, and we honestly think he’s going to run by her, but then he clubs her, and I see her knocked unconscious with the first strike, but then he hits her again after the first strike."

The months of October and November are considered the season of olive harvesting in Palestine. It is a significant part of their culture and economy. Brutal settler attacks have been repeatedly reported during the season.

According to a BBC report, the IDF claimed to have arrived at the scene of the violence and dispersed the crowd. However, Nathaniel denied all these claims: "No Israeli forces showed up to the attack at any point." He said that the IDF was at the location at first, they were the ones who "lured" him and others to an "ambush".