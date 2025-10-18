/Kushner says Israel was 'out of control', strike in Qatar ‘hurt their own cause’

In a preview of an upcoming interview, Trump's two Middle East negotiators, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, can be said that for a moment, Trump felt like Israel was 'out of control' and that the Israeli strike on Qatar was hurting their cause. In an upcoming show, 60 minutes of the CBS News, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff spoke to Leslie Stahl, hinting at a rare tension between Trump's top negotiator and Tel Aviv.

Steve Witkoff describes how they received the news of Israeli strikes on Qatar, "And we woke up the next morning to find out that there had been this attack, and of course, I was called by the president. You had no idea? Obviously, none whatsoever. You know, I think both Jared and I felt—I feel we felt a little bit betrayed.”

Jared Kushner who had led several Middle East Negotiations, said after the botched up attempt to kill Hamas leader, and Israel was going out of control. “I think he felt like the Israelis were getting a little bit out of control in what they were doing and that it was time to be very strong and stop them from doing things that he felt were not in their long-term interests,” said Kushner.

Stahl was highlighting that Netanyahu had attacked a ‘peacemaker’. Witkoff respond that the attack had a 'metastasizing effect' on the negotiations, as Qataris were critical about it to begin with and it fratcured their diplomatic trust and it also pushed Hamas underground.

The segment will air on Sunday in CBS, the preview signal a rare public cirticsm of Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli military forces from its longstanding ally United States.