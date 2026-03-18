/Israel minister declares victory in war but says 'goals not met, be patient'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday (Mar 17) said that his country has effectively won the war with Iran, but gave no indication of when the conflict might end. However, speaking at WION World Pulse, Rueven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India said that war may take a few weeks to get over. A day ago, speaking at a news conference, Saar said Israel was seeking to remove "existential threats", but did not say how the government would determine when those goals had been met. "One must be patient," he said, speaking on the 18th day of a war. This comes as Rueven Azar told WION that there would not be ground invasion in Iran and claimed that Gulf countries want the US and Israel to succeed in the war. Saar reiterated Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that "the regime" in Iran could only be toppled by the Iranian people "This is clear for us and for our neighbours but we will continue until the point that the mission is complete," he said.