/Only 11% of Israelis believe Israel won war with Iran and only 13% trust Trump

A poll by Israeli channel 12 shows that only 11 per cent of people believe that Israel won the war with Iran, and only 13 per cent consider that US President Donald Trump will look after Israeli interests in an agreement with Iran. It suggests that only 24 per cent of Israelis believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct helped Israel in the US-Iran negotiations.

According to Channel 12, 52 per cent of Israelis feel that Netanyahu's conduct has not helped Israel in the US-Iran negotiations, and while 24 per cent of Israelis say it helped, and 24 per cent said they did not know. Around 43 per cent of Israelis believe that Israel lost the war, and around 41 per cent felt it remained inconclusive. Around 71 per cent did not trust President Trump to look out for Israeli interests in the agreement, a stark decrease from 62 per cent last week.

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The poll follows the growing rift between the US and Israeli leadership, which launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28. The poll is a stark departure from the robust support enjoyed by the US President Donald Trump from Israeli. The relationship has soured with the US, completely excluding Israeli leadership from the peace negotiations with Iran and Israel disregarding its ally by continuing disproportionate attacks on Lebanon. US President Donald Trump has openly criticised, saying Israel needs to be "more responsible with respect to Lebanon", and recently, in a phone call, US President Donald Trump used curse words for Netanyahu and called him “crazy” for attacking Lebanon, which were targeted to derail the peace talks in Lebanon.

These questions were part of a survey where Israelis were asked who they would vote for if the elections of October were to be held now. The poll said that the Zionist opposition parties would win more seats compared to the Netanyahu-led bloc of right-wing and religious parties, but might fall short of the 61-seat majority needed for the government. Despite the public criticism of Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump has reportedly said to KAN Broadcaster, “I’ll have to look at who’s running, but I like Bibi very much. I would be most likely to endorse him.”