Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israeli military says 12 released hostages 'inside Israeli territory'
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Monday. Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides, as they were preparing for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the two non-Israelis being freed by Hamas in Gaza are Thai nationals. The pair are not named. Thailand’s prime minister said earlier this week that he believed 15 Thai citizens remained hostage in Gaza. Netanyahu’s office also confirms the list of freed Israeli captives, nine elderly women and one teen girl, and reiterated his vow for all hostages to be freed.
A Red Cross convoy carrying released hostages crosses Rafah towards Egypt, as part of a Hamas-Israel hostage deal.
Relatives of hostages arrive by army helicopter to Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan, as Hamas handed over several hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, as part of an exchange under the terms of an extended truce in the Israel-Hamas war.
A French warship sent to Egypt to treat wounded from the Gaza Strip has received its first patients, a French minister said on Tuesday. The Dixmude arrived on Monday in the Egyptian town of El-Arish near the border with Gaza and on Tuesday received the patients, said Sebastien Lecornu, France's army minister. The vessel is equipped with two operating blocs, 40 beds and 80 medical personnel, he said.
Our teams have successfully facilitated the release and transfer of 12 hostages held in Gaza.— ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) November 28, 2023
We have been able to carry out this operation thanks to our neutral intermediary role.
In a post on X, the far-right Israeli minister of national security has said that stopping the war in Gaza means a dissolution of the coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just hours ago, he wrote another post on the same platform calling on Netanyahu to allow Israeli soldiers to return to fighting in Gaza in order to “crush Hamas”.
The Israel Defense Forces says the 12 hostages — 10 Israelis and two foreigners — have been transferred by the Red Cross to Egypt via the Rafah crossing. They will be brought to a meeting point where Israeli forces will verify their identities, before bringing them into Israel via a side gate at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the IDF says. “The families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information,” the IDF says.
Ten Israeli hostages have been transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson says, adding that a Filipino national has also been released. The freed Israeli hostages include nine women and one child. One of the Israelis is a dual Austrian national and another two are dual Argentinian nationals. In exchange for the hostages, 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel later today, the spokesperson says.
The Israel Defense Forces confirms that Hamas has handed over 12 hostages to the Red Cross to be transferred to Israel. “Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 12 hostages — including ten Israelis and two foreign nationals — are on their way toward Israeli territory,” the IDF says in a short statement.
Hamas on Tuesday handed over several hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, reported news agency AFP, as part of a swap under the extended truce agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.
The hostages, all women, were handed over by masked and armed Hamas fighters to Red Cross officials in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, as per AFP reports.