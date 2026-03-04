Israel bombs Beirut hotel, residential complex, issues new evacuation orders

Israel has carried out several air strikes in Lebanon, including a hotel in Hazmieh near Beirut and a residential complex in the eastern city of Baalbek. The Israeli military has claimed that it has intercepted several projectiles from Hezbollah. At least 4 people are killed, and 6 others are injured in the attack at Baalbek, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Many others are trapped under the rubble. The targeted complex was in the Al Matraba neighbourhood of the city. Footage from the scenes shows a multistorey building collapsing as rescue workers scour through the debris.

The attack at the port city of Hazmieh near Beirut was targeting the Comfort Hotel. The casualties of the attack have not been mentioned by the Lebanese Health Ministry. Media reports suggest these attacks were carried out without any prior warning. There have been no clear indications from the Israeli military of who or what it was targeting. In seperate incident, explosions were also reported in Beirut's Haret Hreik neighbourhood, in another residential building in Aramoun in the south of Beirut and another one in a village further south called Sadiyath. The Lebanese Health Ministry has confirmed that 6 people were killed and 8 others were injured.

Israel issues fresh evacuation order in Lebanon

Israel has issued an evacuation order in 13 villages and towns in southern Lebanon. This comes just after the bombing in hotels and residential complex of Beirut. These 13 villages include Qana, Kfar Kila and Majdal Zoun. Ahead of the bombing in Beirut, Israel had issued a similar evacuation notice to 16 villages and towns and more than 50 settlements to leave. These villages and towns will permit Israel to establish a larger buffer zone there. These are in addition to the 5 zones already occupied by Israel since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2024. Israel was supposed to withdraw from these five positions, and Hezbollah was supposed to disarm in the South of the Litani River; neither side has lived up to the bargain. Hezbollah has launched fresh strikes on Israel following the death of Khamenei, despite a ban from the Lebanese authority. This was the first time Hezbollah attacked since the 2024 ceasefire agreement, though the IDF regularly violates it.

WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.