/US SOUTHCOM conducts joint land operation with Ecuador against narco-terror groups

The US SOUTHCOM on Tuesday announced that it has conducted a joint military operation with Ecuadorian forces against “designated terrorist organisations" in Ecuador. The US SOUTHCOM launched a video of the operation on the social media platform, claiming “decisive action” against narco terrorism. This marks the first time the US has engaged in land operations against any South American drug Cartel.

According to a report by the NYT, which quotes anonymous US officials, the US forces are assisting Ecuadorian troops plan their operation, raids against suspected drug shipment facilities and other drug-related sites, rather than partcipating on actual drug raids. “The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism,” read the statement by US SOUTHCOM. However, it did not mention any other details of the operation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a curfew from March 15 to 30 in the violent provinces of Guayas, Los Ríos, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, and El Oro. Ecuador is the largest exporter of drugs and serves as a trafficking route for cartels battling to supply drugs to the US. In September 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at a possible joint operation in Ecuador. On Monday, US SOUTHCOM posted a video of Francis L. Donovan, the head of the command, with President Daniel Noboa and senior Ecuadorian officials in Quito, the capital, “to discuss security cooperation and reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to confront narco-terrorism and strengthen regional security.”

Until now, the US has been carrying out operations in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean and striking alleged drug boats. The US unilateral bombing campaign against the alleged drug carriers off the coast of Latin America and the Caribbean, which began last year, has resulted in the death of 151 individuals, including unarmed civilians in 44 lethal “kinetic strikes”, and has drawn criticism both internally and externally. These actions seem to have expanded with Ecuador's cooperation. Ecuador is the home of Los Lobos and Los Choneros, two criminal gangs which the US officially designated as foreign terrorist organisations in late 2025.