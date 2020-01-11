Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's Twitter account temporarily suspended

The Twitter page of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been temporarily suspended.

Khamenei in his last tweet had hit out at Trump administration and said that killing of Qasem Soleimani had united people of Iran.

The account was blocked just hours after Iran admitted to unintentionally downing a Boeing 737.

There has been no official statement from Twitter about the reasons behind their decision to suspend Khamenei's account.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei held an emergency meeting during which he called for public disclosure of the probe findings into the tragedy.