Massive explosions rocked the city of Isfahan in Iran in the early hours of Tuesday, according to media reports. Donald Trump shared a video showing a series of blasts triggering fires, turning the sky orange. The US President did not mention where the video was from, but reports suggest that the US and Israel jointly struck a major ammunition depot in Isfahan. It is home to 2.3 million and is where the Badr military airbase is located. The clip shared by Trump remains unverified. The Wall Street Journal quoted a US official as saying that forces hit the ammunition depot in Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. "A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike," the official said. The primary attack is said to have triggered multiple secondary explosions that were so powerful that fireballs soared into the sky and the ground shook.

Reports are doing the rounds that Iran may have moved around 540kg of highly enriched uranium stockpiles to an underground facility in Isfahan. WSJ earlier reported that Trump is considering a military operation to extract the uranium from Iran, according to US officials. It would mean the conflict will escalate as the mission would likely mean having American forces inside the country for several days or weeks. There have been reports of the US moving ahead with a ground invasion of the country. Trump has also threatened to "take the oil in Iran". He also warned that the US will destroy Iranian energy sites if a deal is not reached soon to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Both the US and Israel have justified military action in Iran, claiming that it was close to building a nuclear bomb, a claim not backed by the UN nuclear watchdog.

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Iran hits Israel and Kuwait