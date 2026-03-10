/Iran threatens with ‘eye for an eye’ attack as Middle East war intensifies

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, warned on Tuesday (March 10) that any attacks on the country’s infrastructure would trigger a direct retaliatory response. Posting on X, Ghalibaf said Iran would respond proportionately if its critical facilities were targeted, as tensions continue to rise following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that sparked the latest Middle East conflict. "The enemy should know that whatever they do, undoubtedly it will have a proportionate and immediate response," Ghalibaf wrote on X, more than a week into the Middle East war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. "We today go with the rule of 'an eye for an eye', without compromise, without exception," he said. "If they start a war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Iran’s intelligence ministry announced it had arrested a foreign national accused of conducting espionage for the United States and Israel while allegedly acting as a proxy for two Gulf countries. State media also reported that authorities detained 30 additional individuals in recent days, describing them as spies, internal mercenaries, and operational agents linked to Israel and the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, U. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday (March 10) that the United States will continue its war against Iran until the enemy is “totally and decisively defeated.” He added that Donald Trump ultimately determines the pace of the conflict and will decide the timeline for its conclusion.