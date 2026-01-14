/Iran protests: 'Save Erfan Soltani' hashtag trends on social media amid news of execution

As Iran prepared to hang its first protester of the 2026 anti-regime demonstrations, social media has started buzzing with the "Save Erfan Soltani" hashtag. The 26-year-old could be executed on Wednesday, as per human rights groups. The man was arrested at his home for taking part in the protests that have rocked the nation for more than two weeks. A global cry has been triggered by the news of the execution of the innocent man whose "only crime was to ask for freedom". Social media is talking about Erfan Soltani, with the hashtag "Save Erfan Soltani" going viral. Besides the common man, celebrities have also joined the call to stop the extrajudicial execution. Friends actor David Schwimmer reposted an Instagram story with the "Save Erfan Soltani" hashtag. Iranians have taken to the streets, demanding the current administration step down following inflation, economic crisis and corruption. Meanwhile, the country's leaders have called the protests “a war against God” and have come down hard on the people. Reports suggest that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives till now, with over 10,000 in custody.

Save Erfan Soltani post by David Schwimmer Photograph: (Instagram/David Schwimmer)

Soltani's family told Arina Moradi, a member of the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, that they were unaware of his whereabouts for several days after he was arrested. Around four days later, they were informed that he would be executed. The family is in shock and despair, and said that their son was not a political activist, but "just part of the younger generation who was protesting against the current situation in Iran." The organisation further said that Erfan Soltani is being deprived of his "most basic rights", including access to legal counsel. Human rights activists fear that he is being tortured and abused in custody. Reports suggest that Soltani will be allowed only 10 minutes with his family before he is hanged.

Donald Trump on Erfan Soltani execution

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned the Iranian regime against carrying out the execution, saying "very strong action" will be taken if they go through with it. When a reporter asked Trump about his "end game" in Iran, he said, "If they wanna have protests, that's one thing. When they start killing thousands of people - now you're telling me about hanging - we'll see how that works out for them. It's not gonna work out good." In a cryptic social media post, Trump also told Iranians that "help is on its way", without clarifying what kind of help it would be.