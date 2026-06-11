/Iran Guards claim destroying US command centre in Jordan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday (Jun 11) claimed that they targeted a US command centre in Jordan, firing ballistic missiles at the facility. In a statement, the IRGC said that the “punitive operation against the aggressor” targeted “Al-Azraq Air Base and its control center, using 12 ballistic missiles”. The statement, carried by Tasnim news agency, further added that Iran’s Guards destroyed these facilities and “a large number of fighter aircraft”. This comes after the United States and Iran exchange fresh attacks, renewing tensions despite a ceasefire and ongoing talks.

Earlier on Thursday (Jun 11), the US launched fresh strikes against Iran shortly after US President Donald Trump warned Iran against “playing us for suckers,” saying that it will now “have to pay the price”. Hours later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces began “additional self-defence strikes” in Iran in response to what it called Tehran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”. According to Iranian media, explosions were reported across the south near the Strait of Hormuz, in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Minab. Reports also indicated “enemy projectiles” struck Kargan and Sirik.

In a later post, CENTCOM said that it had “completed” its strikes on “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites”. It said that US forces “fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”

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In response to the US strikes, Iran’s IRGC said that it struck American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Iranian media reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.