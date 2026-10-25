Iran is asking households to conserve natural gas ahead of winter, with officials warning that damage to energy infrastructure could leave the country struggling to meet demand during the coldest months. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday (Oct 25) called for a nationwide drive to reduce gas consumption by at least 10 per cent. He also announced that consumers who save gas would receive financial incentives directly in their bank accounts.

“To get through the approaching winter, a nationwide effort is essential ... to reduce gas consumption by at least 10 per cent,” Ghalibaf said in a video carried by Iranian media.

He added that the payments would allow households to see how conservation translated into savings in their budgets.

War damage threatens winter supplies

This comes as Iran faces mounting pressure on its energy supply despite being a major natural gas producer. The country has repeatedly struggled with shortages, particularly during winter, when heating demand rises and temperatures in northern regions can fall below freezing.

The war with the United States and Israel, which began in February, has added to those difficulties. Tehran says attacks during nearly 40 days of intense fighting damaged key infrastructure, including natural gas refineries.

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In October, First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref warned of a substantial gap between supply and demand in the coming cold season.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Aref estimated that the country could face a daily gas shortfall of 100 million to 250 million cubic metres because of wartime damage. He said he hoped to restore around 100 million cubic metres of supply before winter began.

Hormuz tensions add to economic pressure

An April ceasefire halted the initial phase of intense bombardment, but tensions have continued over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas previously passed.

Iran has asserted control over the strait and targeted vessels attempting unauthorised crossings. Washington, meanwhile, has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports and pursued what it described in August as an "economic asphyxiation" campaign.