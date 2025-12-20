India’s UN Mission hosts Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for World Meditation Day celebrations

New Delhi: The United Nations has marked the approach to the second World Meditation Day with a high-level gathering at its New York headquarters, emphasising meditation’s role in fostering inner peace amid global turmoil. On Friday, the Permanent Mission of India, alongside those of Andorra, Mexico, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, hosted the event in the Trusteeship Council Chamber. Nearly 700 people, comprising diplomats, experts, and other participants, attended.

Renowned Indian spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivered the keynote address and led a guided meditation. He described the current global climate starkly, saying, “Today, we are living in circumstances that are no less than a war zone.” Highlighting meditation’s practical impact, he cited experiences in conflict zones. “In Ukraine, 8,000 people meditated and found peace. Many of them were soldiers who, at the time, felt a deep sense of darkness within, with no hope. They were depressed and unable to sleep. Meditation helped them regain their spirit.” He also stressed the need for introspection, saying, “In such a situation, it is extremely important for us to turn inward.”

Other speakers included Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, Sister BK Gayatri from the Brahma Kumaris Organisation, LP Bhanu Sharma from Nepal’s Jeevan Vigyan Foundation, Professor Lasantha Chandana Goonetilleke from Rutgers University, and physicist Dr John Hagelin, president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace. They discussed meditation’s benefits for well-being and tackling modern challenges.

India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, emphasised on India’s ancient perspective, “transforming oneself brings about transformation in the external world”. Representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Andorra and Mexico also addressed the gathering. India, along with these countries-the core group, led the finalization of the World Meditation Day resolution. The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted resolution A/RES/79/137 on 6 December 2024, proclaiming 21 December as World Meditation Day. The first observance was held at UN headquarters on 20 December 2024, ahead of the official date.