/India files immigration charges against US citizen and six Ukrainians as terror probe continues

India’s National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against American citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals for alleged immigration offences, while investigation under anti-terror law UAPA remains open. The seven men were arrested on 13 March 2026 at airports in Kolkata, Delhi and Lucknow. The original case was registered under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with other provisions, over allegations that they illegally entered Myanmar and trained ethnic armed groups in drone warfare.

The NIA charged them under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for illegal entry, stay and movement. The chargesheet was filed as the statutory 180-day custody period under the UAPA framework was due to expire on 8 September. Under Indian law, if a chargesheet is not filed within the applicable period, an accused may seek default bail.

Investigators allege the group arrived in India on tourist visas in December 2025, travelled through Guwahati to Mizoram without the required Protected Area Permit, and crossed into Myanmar to provide training in drone operations, assembly and jamming. They are then said to have re-entered India through an unauthorised route in March. The NIA has also alleged links between some Myanmar-based groups and insurgent organisations in India’s north-east.

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The filing itself records that investigation under the UAPA is continuing. The agency may file a supplementary chargesheet if further evidence supports additional offences. Indian criminal procedure allows further investigation after a first chargesheet. Officials say the absence of UAPA counts in the current document should not be read as a withdrawal or closure of the terror inquiry. US diplomats have raised Mr Van Dyke’s detention with Indian authorities. That is standard consular practice.