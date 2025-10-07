/How safe is your phone? From one stolen phone to a major crackdown — How UK police uncovered a global smuggling ring

UK police dismantle a major crime ring smuggling stolen phones to China, arresting 18 suspects and recovering over 2,000 devices in a historic operation
The Metropolitan Police have cracked down on one of the UK’s largest-ever phone theft operations, uncovering a global smuggling ring. In a series of coordinated raids, authorities arrested 18 people and recovered over 2,000 stolen devices, all believed to be going to China. Police believe this group is responsible for smuggling as much as 40% of all phones stolen in London in the past year.
The operation started when a victim managed to track their stolen phone to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport on Christmas Eve. There, police discovered a stash of nearly 900 stolen phones, mostly Apple devices, bound for Hong Kong. The discovery led investigators to two Afghan nationals, both in their 30s, who were later arrested for conspiring to conceal stolen goods. In a dramatic bust, police intercepted their vehicle, finding dozens of phones wrapped in foil, a method the gang used to avoid detection. Further investigations led to more arrests and the discovery of another 2,000 devices at linked properties.
A third suspect, an Indian national, was also apprehended. Police have since arrested 15 more individuals, most of whom are women, including a Bulgarian national. These suspects were reportedly involved in theft, handling stolen goods, and conspiracy. According to detectives, the gang's operation was highly lucrative, with street thieves receiving up to £300 per stolen phone. The devices were then resold in China for up to £4,000 each due to their appeal in bypassing censorship controls.
The theft of phones in London has surged dramatically in recent years, with nearly 81,000 stolen in 2024 alone—three times more than in 2020. Senior officials suggest the growing market for second-hand phones is driving the rise in thefts. Policing Minister Sarah Jones noted that some criminals are shifting from drug dealing to phone theft due to its high profitability. Apple products, especially iPhones, have become prime targets because of their high resale value. Despite criticism from victims over how the police handle stolen phone cases, the Met has managed to reduce personal robberies by 13% this year, and overall thefts are down by 14%. However, the force faces budget cuts that could lead to a reduction of nearly 2,000 officers in the coming year.