/How safe is your phone? From one stolen phone to a major crackdown — How UK police uncovered a global smuggling ring

The Metropolitan Police have cracked down on one of the UK’s largest-ever phone theft operations, uncovering a global smuggling ring. In a series of coordinated raids, authorities arrested 18 people and recovered over 2,000 stolen devices, all believed to be going to China. Police believe this group is responsible for smuggling as much as 40% of all phones stolen in London in the past year.

The operation started when a victim managed to track their stolen phone to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport on Christmas Eve. There, police discovered a stash of nearly 900 stolen phones, mostly Apple devices, bound for Hong Kong. The discovery led investigators to two Afghan nationals, both in their 30s, who were later arrested for conspiring to conceal stolen goods. In a dramatic bust, police intercepted their vehicle, finding dozens of phones wrapped in foil, a method the gang used to avoid detection. Further investigations led to more arrests and the discovery of another 2,000 devices at linked properties.

A third suspect, an Indian national, was also apprehended. Police have since arrested 15 more individuals, most of whom are women, including a Bulgarian national. These suspects were reportedly involved in theft, handling stolen goods, and conspiracy. According to detectives, the gang's operation was highly lucrative, with street thieves receiving up to £300 per stolen phone. The devices were then resold in China for up to £4,000 each due to their appeal in bypassing censorship controls.