/Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in California's Sacramento, multiple injured - Video surfaces

A medevac helicopter crashed onto a highway in United States' East Sacramento on Monday (Oct 6). According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the aircraft went down on the eastbound side of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue. Authorities are investigating the crash and first responders are on the spot. Traffic is completely shut down in the area as emergency crews swarm the scene. Images on social media shows a red helicopter operated by Reach Air Medical Services upside down in the middle of the highway. Multiple people are reportedly injured as the aircraft crashed over a vehicle.

What we know about the helicopter?

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft was an Airbus H-130 helicopter operated as Reach 5 and had taken off from the roof of UC Davis Medical Centrre. It’s unclear whether the helicopter was en route to or from a hospital at the time of the crash. Due to the incident, eastbound Highway 50 has been completely shut down at 59th Street. Fire officials reported that at least three individuals sustained critical injuries. The cause of the crash is not known.

Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan shared several photos and videos from the crash site. “Tonight, I flew along w/ Sac Sheriff in their helicopter. Every day is not a given. We were one of the first to show up at the helicopter crash from above. It was sobering. I pray for all in the crash. Thank our officers & all whom pilot for their public service,” she wrote on X. “Stay off of highway 50 - both ways closed.”