How a half-eaten sausage helped German police crack a nine-year-old burglary case

WION Web Team
Berlin Published: Mar 12, 2021, 12.39 PM(IST)

'Sausage case': German police solve burglary case Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The German police were alerted by French investigators who found a matching DNA sample from a man involved in an unrelated violent crime in the country.

In a real-life crime thriller, German police reportedly solved a nine-year-old burglary case after solving a DNA match in a half-eaten piece of sausage, linking it to a man in France.

The sausage, popularly known as wurst, apparently belonged to the man who had taken a bite during the burglary incident in March 2012 in Schwelm.

The German police were alerted by French investigators who found a matching DNA sample from a man involved in an unrelated violent crime in the country.

However, in a twist, the German police said the suspect remained free since the statute of limitation on the burglary had expired and the perpetrator was unlikely to be extradited to Germany.

Read in App