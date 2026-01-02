/77-year-old woman goes overboard from Holland America cruise ship near Cuba, coast guard launches search

A 77-year-old woman went overboard from the Holland America Line cruise ship on New Year's Day. The ship as Nieuw Statendam, was sailing 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba, when the incident happened. The US Coast Guard has initiated a search operation and continued for approximately eight hours spanning about 690 square miles before it was suspended "pending the development of new information."

The search operation was initiated by the crew of the vessel William Trump and an MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater. “The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and are searching the area, working closely with the US Coast Guard, which has deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist,” said Holland American Line in a statement on January 1, 2026.

“Our family assistance team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts are with the guest's loved ones during this difficult time,” said Holland American Line on Thursday to ABC News. The identity of the woman has not been revealed yet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Nieuw Statendam is nearly 1,000 feet in length and can carry 2,692 guests. It is a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation. The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 27, for a week-long sail in the Caribbean. But because of the incident, the ship's planned travel to Key West, Florida, was cancelled.

According NYT reports, the overboard incidents are mostly fatal. According to Business Insider, in 2023, at least 10 people fell off cruise ships, only two of whom survived. In 2024, at least 19 people went overboard on cruise ships, only two of whom survived. Holland America has refused to comment on the probability of the survival of their 77-year-old guest.