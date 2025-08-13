‘Fourth attack within a year’: Hindu temple in Chicago vandalised with anti-India graffiti - Here's what we know

A Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was vandalised on Wednesday (Aug 13) in what is being termed as a hate crime. The Hindu American Foundation alleged that the attack was carried out by pro-Khalistan separatists. the foundation shared images on social media and said that this is the fourth such incident in less than a year. Images shared by the Hindu American Foundation show desecrated temple walls. The Indian Consulate in Chicago issued a statement on the attack and saud that it is in contact with the authorities and have urged them to take action.

“For the 4th time in less than a year, a Hindu Mandir (temple) has been desecrated—this time the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN. Vandalising temples with anti-India graffiti is a tactic often used by pro-Khalistan separatist activists—and a stark reminder of how slurring American Hindus as “Hindutva” fuels hate like this. It’s time elected officials move beyond empty condemnations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” the Hindu American Foundation said in a statement.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago, USA, shared its statement in a post on X and said that the desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is "reprehensible." In the statement, it added that the Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. It also said that the Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including the Mayor of Greenwood. The Consulate General called for unity and solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there.