Hamas denies involvement in killing and beheading babies, alleges 'media bias'

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Hamas on Thursday "firmly" denied involvement in the killing and beheading of infants. Responding to the accusations, a spokesperson for the militant outfit said that allegations were "unethically and unprofessionally adopted by western media outlets."

Hamas allege media bias

In a video statement, Basim Naim, an official with Hamas' information office, as quoted by CNN, called on the media "to abide by the journalistic code of ethics".

"We firmly deny these allegations as we reject this media bias, and we call on media to abide by the journalistic code of ethics," said Naim.

Calling Hamas' recent large-scale surprise attack on Israel a "defensive" and "internally Palestinian" operation, the official said that it "targeted only the Israeli military bases and compounds."

Naim further stated that there were explicit directives "from the top commanders of Al Qassam Brigades (Hamas' military wing) to avoid targeting civilians or killing them."

The Hamas spokesperson also commented on the hostages held by the group and said that they will be treated "in accordance with our religious values and the rules of international humanitarian law". As per Israeli authorities, Hamas militants are currently holding as many as 150 people hostage in Gaza.

Naim also claimed that the group was "really worried" about their safety due to Israeli aggression.

"We are really worried that since the Israeli aggression is everywhere in Gaza, they might be the victims of the Israeli army bombardment just like our people," he claimed.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Israel releases photos of babies allegedly murdered by Hamas | Gravitas Israel releases horrifying photos

This statement by Hamas comes, as on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released "horrifying images" of two babies, their bodies burned beyond recognition and one of an infant's bloodstained body.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Images blurred due to their sensitive nature.

These images were shared in an apparent attempt to stoke global anger against the militants who, on October 7th, launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Thursday reached Israel in a show of solidarity, was shown these pictures.

Talking to the press, he said he has seen photographs and videos of a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded and young people burned alive in their cars or hiding places.

Calling it "simply depravity in the worst imaginable way," the US Secretary of State stated that "Images are worth a thousand words," but that "these images may be worth a million."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE