/Iran's Ghalibaf slams Trump calls pre-market 'news' a 'pump' and 'dump' scheme

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf has slammed the US President Donald Trump for passing on “wishes” as “news”, at the same time planning an attack against Iran. He warned that the so-called “news” is just a “pump” and "dump" scheme and dismissed the US diplomatic signals as “fake news”

"Heads-up: Pre-market so-called "news" or "Truth" is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it's a reverse indicator. Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long. See something tomorrow? You know the drill," wrote Ghalibaf in a post on X

He warned Washington against any escalation, claiming it would be a ‘big mistake’, and threatened that “if they hit one”, they would be hit with several. This comes as a response to US President Donald Trump's claim that Ghalibaf was the “insider” figure who was involved in negotiations with the US.

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"Iran's enemies pass off their wishes as ‘news’ while simultaneously threatening our nation—they're dead wrong. If they strike once, they'll get hit several times back."

On March 29, ISNA reported, quoting Ghalibaf as saying that Iranian forces are on alert for a potential US ground operation and that the United States and its regional partners would face severe consequences if they proceeded. He also mocked the US President Donald Trump for failing to persuade European countries to join the war against Iran. He further added that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation.

On the other hand, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was confident that the new regime in Iran is “more reasonable” and has enough grip on power.

"When the President says "more reasonable," again, these folks are appearing more reasonable behind the scenes privately in these conversations than perhaps some of the previous leaders who are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations, and that was unacceptable to the President, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed," said Leavitt in a press briefing on Monday, March 30.