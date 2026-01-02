California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed US President and his extravagant New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, as millions of Americans face a significant price hike in health insurance due to the expiration of subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The videos from Trump's New Year's Eve party were circulated across social media with the president's caviar station, ice sculptures, and a performance from Vanilla Ice, as conservative figures like Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem danced to the tune of "Ice Ice Baby"

In a social media post, Gavin Newsom's press team mocked Trump by sharing the clip. “Don’t worry, 17 million Americans begin to get kicked off their health care this year”. X user responded to the post, “Guess the party never stops when it’s not your neck on the line”. Another pointed out, “While you dine at the French Laundry! It’s good to be king, isn't it, Hairgel boy?” While one MAGA supporter said, "You mean kickbacks stop?"

The pandemic-era subsidies, put in place by the Biden administration, expired at midnight on December 31, 2025. Despite months of back and forth between the Democrats and Republican, there was no agreement and led to the historic 41 days Government Shutdown, which ended in mid-Novemeber. Both Democratic and Republic healthcare bills fail to pass in the following pass in mid- December. The health insurance premiums are expected to more than double or even triple, Elisabeth Benjamin, vice president of health initiatives at the Community Service Society of New York. “We’ve done nothing as a country to control healthcare costs,” said Elisabeth. Those who bought healthcare plans through Federal and State insuarance plans, there premium could reach as high as $2,050 per month.