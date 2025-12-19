/Donald Trump dozes off again, Gavin Newsom mocks him: ‘NAP TIME FOR THE BIG GUY’

Donald Trump was seen drooping again in the White House during the signing of an executive order to reschedule marijuana to a lower drug classification, allowing more research. California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the US President for his untimely nap. In a social media post, Newsom's office posted comments like “NAP TIME FOR THE BIG GUY” and “SEND IN THE ADULTS!!! GRANDPA IS TIRED.” As time progresses, US President Donald Trump is turning into "Sleepy Joe”. At 79 years old, he is about the same age as Joe Biden, when that label became prominent.

“Is Trump finally getting the medical attention he needs?” joked Newsom's team.

This comes just after the incident when Trump dozed off in a cabinet meeting. White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt urged that the President was not sleeping; he was listening attentively.

Newsom pushing for Democratic Primary?

Newsom had been trolling Trump for months, with nicknames like "Presidential Walk of Fatigue”,“Dozy Don” or “The Nodfather.” This has been the same treatment Joe Biden received at the end of his tenure. Observers point out that this is not mere trolling, as Gavin Newsom is aggressively nationalising his profile, a hint at his preparation for the 2028 Democrat Presidential primary.

Donald Trump's cognitive decline

There had been reports about the declining “vigour” of the 79-year-old. According to one NYT study, Trump's official appearances have decreased by 40 per cent. On Thursday, White House cancelled an event for the public signing of the National Authorisation Bill, 30 minutes after the scheduled time. He had been noticed on several occasions with bruises in his hand, which the White House explained was from constant handshakes and aspirin. Trump in November claimed that he had passed all his cognitive tests with “PERFECT Marks” and called the NYT reports “seditious and treasonous behaviour.”